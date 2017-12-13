Technology has become a increasingly interesting discussion point in the modern era of sports.

Quite simply you either love it or loathe it.

Cricket has been one of the leaders in the technological field over the years, from stump cam and Snickometer, to the use of the third umpire for run outs and stumpings, and more recently the review system.

There have been many vocal critics regarding the DRS system, with many saying takes power away from the on-field umpire with the right decision still not been made in some cases despite video evidence.

Others bemoan the length of time in coming to a decision.

This was certainly the case in the second innings of the second Test in Hamilton between New Zealand and the West Indies.

The home side were in a strong position, 1-0 up in the two test series, and with a 152 run lead from the first innings.

All-rounder Colin De Grandhomme and Ross Taylor had just posted a handy 50 run partnership for the sixth record before De Grandhomme was wrapped on the pads by Windies quick bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Australian umpire Rod Tucker turned down the appeal, prompting the Windies to refer it up to third umpire Ian Gould.

It seemed like a pretty close call at first glance, and Gould went through the procedures of checking for a no ball and whether De Grandhomme had got an edge before the ball hit his pad.

However for some reason, Gould had the sequence stuck on the snickometer phase for a inordinate period of time despite it being clear that the bat was nowhere near the ball.

All the while he was talking the public through his thoughts, and seemingly had arrived at the right decision which was a going to be a reversal.

Nevertheless, Gould then made two big errors, firstly not checking the all-important ball tracking to see whether the ball was going on to hit the stumps.

Then as the video below shows, he went back to Tucker and told him he could stay with the on field decision which quite rightly had everyone bewildered, most of all the cricketers in the middle and even Tucker himself.

Just when Tucker was giving the not out signal, Gould came through his earpiece to say he had made a mistake regarding not checking ball tracking.

It clearly showed that the ball was going to go on and hit the stumps and Tucker was eventually told to change his decision and De Grandhomme was on his way for 22.

While thankfully for everyone, the right decision was made eventually, the fact that it took nearly five minutes in an already slow-moving facet of the game, gives impetus for those who say we need to speed up the great format of test cricket.

Whether that be four-day tests, or getting teams to bowl more overs in a day, cutting out needless interruptions in the process, needs to be discussed at length.

The guidelines regarding the DRS also needs to be streamlined, giving viewers and players alike a clear indication of why he decision was reached.

As for the end result, New Zealand completed the series clean sweep with a emphatic 240-run victory.

