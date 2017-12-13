Steven Gerrard was on punditry duty with his former Liverpool teammate Joe Cole for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds’ legend currently combines his role as a BT Sport pundit with his job as Liverpool Under-18s manager - and he’s impressed in both positions.

Gerrard has been an excellent addition to BT Sports’ punditry team, which also includes the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

However, the 37-year-old made a couple of comments about Eden Hazard before and after the Huddersfield match which raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Chelsea fans were not happy.

Now, it’s important to first of all make it clear that Gerrard is actually a fan of Hazard’s. On several occasions this season, he’s waxed lyrical about the Belgian winger.

Gerrard's comment about Hazard's current level

But he inadvertently got the backs up of Chelsea fans when he said that Hazard is “nearly” world-class and almost in the same bracket as Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is eight years younger than Hazard.

Gerrard's comment about Hazard's height

Then, in his post-match analysis while praising Hazard, he said that the Belgium international is only 5ft 4in tall.

“His awareness is scary; it’s almost like he’s got wing mirrors on. His strength - I think about seven or eight people bounced off him today, he’s five foot, four.”

He’s actually 5ft 8in, Stevie.

Again, Chelsea fans made their feelings very clear on Twitter…

Hazard was named Man of the Match by BT Sport, although he didn’t score or assist any of Chelsea’s three goals.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro sealed the points for the visitors at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Video: Gerrard's post-match analysis

You can watch Gerrard's post-match analysis here...

What Hazard did with his MOTM award

