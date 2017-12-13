Football

Peter Crouch, Dirk Kuyt.

Peter Crouch reveals how he 'nearly killed' Dirk Kuyt before 2007 CL final

Peter Crouch has constantly proving himself as one of the most likeable footballers in football, mostly due to his honesty and good humour.

But the Englishman has also proven himself as an extremely talented player, with his goal-scoring speaking volumes about his talent.

Now 36, Crouch is currently in his 18th season in England's top flight, having represented clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham along the way.

During that time he has scored 106 league goals, and he is one of 26 players to score over 100 goals since the Premier League was founded.

He's also racked up an impressive strike rate for his country too, having scored 22 goals in 42 appearances for England.

CROUCH REVEALS HE 'NEARLY KILLED' DIRK KUYT

The forward's best footballing days arguably occurred at Liverpool, where he helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2007.

However, in a recent interview with FourFourTwo, Crouch revealed that he 'nearly killed' his teammate Dirk Kuyt during just a week before the final in Athens.

The incident occurred as the team participated in go-karting, and Crouch's explanation of the moment was just brilliant.

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool

"I think it was before the Champions League final," Crouch said. "I think we were in Portugal, we had a week before the game and we went away we were training and we went go-karting."

"Went out, obviously going around the track and I've come in, I've flew into the pit obviously where we stop. I thought right I'll just brake now. No brakes whatsoever...

"So I've seen (Xabi) Alonso and I've seen (Dirk) Kuyt and I thought who's more valuable? So I've swerved into Kuyt and fair play to him he literally jumped with his legs like that and I've gone straight through him.

"God's honest truth it was quite dangerous."

Watch the full interview here: 

CROUCH ADMITS HE CAN PLAY UNTIL HE IS 40

The Stoke front man turns 37 next month, but he revealed earlier this year that he has a few years of football left in him yet.

Speaking after he scored his 100th Premier League goal in February, Croch said: "I'm very pleased to have played in the Premier League for so long. I still feel good, fit and like I can have an impact at this level. Hopefully I'll continue to keep scoring goals.

"I've signed a new deal recently, so the manager feels that I can continue to play. I know I can play at this level for a number of years yet. I've never relied on pace, I know the manager played until he was about 40, and I believe I can do the same."

