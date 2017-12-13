The promoter of Romanian boxer Christian Hammer reveals the kind of shock and suspicion his client had after the fight with Tyson Fury in 2015.

The much-anticipated bout between the two took place more than two years ago at the O2 Arena in London, where Fury showed his supremacy over the 30-year-old, who had to retire after the eighth round.

But yesterday Hammer learned that the result has been scrapped as a result of Fury's hearing and subsequent agreement with UK Anti-Doping, which also included a backdated two-year ban.

The pair locked horns immediately before Fury tested positive for a banned steroid and Hammer's promoter is now demanding a rematch be arranged next year.

However, perhaps more surprisingly, Erol Ceylan revealed neither Ukad or the British Boxing Board of Control had contacted them at any point to discuss the disciplinary proceedings, despite Hammer feeling suspicious and surprised by what he faced in the opposite corner two years ago.

"In the first fight, Christian [Hammer] was shocked by Fury’s power and by how much speed and agility he had in that fight,” Ceylan told the Independent.

“He very much had his suspicions because he was hitting very powerfully. We found the Fury team to be not that bad at all, but yes it is fair to say there were doubts.”

“What is also disappointing is that many times since Fury has spoken about his sense of sporting fair play, but they have not reached out to us once since that fight, even after everything.”

Ceylan also confirmed Hammer, who has a record of 22 wins from 25 bouts, would like a rematch to settle the score for good.

“Of course we want the rematch,” he added. “We always have to travel to other countries to fight so it is not always easy for us but we have to feel optimistic that we will be granted a rematch which is fair. But first we must find out more about this situation, and Christian must beat Povetkin.”

As Ceylan alluded to, this weekend Hammer returns to the ring this weekend to face Alexander Povetkin in Russia for the WBO international and vacant WBA international heavyweight titles.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms