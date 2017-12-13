How Axel Tuanzebe has trolled Manchester City on Instagram after derby loss

Three days on from Sunday's monumental Manchester derby and only now is the dust settling from the events on and off the pitch.

Manchester City took a giant stride towards the Premier League title in overcoming their city rivals, securing a 2-1 win virtue of goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi. Conceding to Marcus Rashford was a mere blip in a mature and measured performance from the Citizens.

Nevertheless, their celebrations caused quite the stir after the game in a tunnel fracas that sits comfortably alongside the likes of 'Pizza Gate' and the Roy Keane-Patrick Vieira episode.

There have been no shortage of reports on the matter with Romelu Lukaku allegedly 'slam-dunking' City players, Mikel Arteta sustaining a cut to the head and a City coach provoking Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, Axel Tuanzebe was very much involved in the drama despite falling short of the match day squad.

After word spread that Jose Mourinho had been hit with a bottle, a 'marauding, bare-chested' Marcos Rojo led Tuanzebe as well as Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia to their manager's defence.

That's certainly reason enough for United fans to appreciate the 20-year-old a little extra and it seems Tuanzebe has once again shown his allegiances.

The Englishman may only have seven senior appearances to his name but carrying the United badge on your chest means your social media is seen by thousands, even the smallest details.

Tuanzebe 'liked' a classic social media graphic that summarised the five biggest clubs in the Premier League, and trolled Manchester City.

Manchester United are cited as the 'most successful English club', Liverpool are praised for the 'most Champions League wins', Arsenal take 'most FA Cup wins' and Chelsea earned the 'most league titles in the past five years' label.

As for Manchester City? Well, take a look:

And there it is, Tuanzebe sneakily nestling in the 'likes' section with his official username.

The born and raised United man could have accidentally double tapped or found it genuinely hilarious but, either way, it's a nice little dig after the weekend's events.

Besides, most City fans would have to admit that their attendances have left a lot to be desired in the Carabao Cup and lesser Champions League fixtures.

That being said, it's hard to see City overly phased when the rebuttals are shouted from 11 points south.

