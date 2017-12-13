Rio Ferdinand's astonishing Twitter rant as Burnley go fourth in the Premier League

So, on Tuesday evening, Sean Dyche's impressive Burnley side managed to shock the Premier League by going fourth in the table.

The Clarets have been one of the form sides of the season and they carried on their brilliant run by beating Stoke City 1-0 at Turf Moor, courtesy of a late Ashely Barnes winner.

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are now all looking up at Dyche's men and it may take a while for them to fall.

A number of their players are playing out of their skin and they managed the victory over the Potters without three key men; Tom Heaton, Ben Mee and Robbie Brady.

The Clarets have rightfully received universal acclaim for their achievements so far in 2017/18 and Rio Ferdinand's reaction to the news is simply brilliant.

The Manchester United legend did not hold back and had some savage words for the big boys being left in their wake.

FERDY'S ASTONISHING RANT

"I just woke up. Respect to Sean Dyche. His Burnley team are sitting fourth in the Premier League," said the Red Devils legend.

"His team are producing consistent results week in week out. Those boys needs some serious saluting, the team, the staff the players, everything.

"But Arsenal fans, Liverpool fans, Spurs fans I suggest you come off social media.

"I don't want to see any of you there chatting any breeze, don't talk to me.

"Don't come with any stupid talk to me. You are below Burnley, shut up and sit in your place."

Brutal stuff.

To be fair, he does have a point, particularly given the fact that Burnley have also held both Liverpool and Spurs to 1-1 draws away from home this season.

Their game against Arsenal was also a tight affair, but the Gunners did emerge with three points at Turf Moor courtesy of a controversial Alexis Sanchez penalty in injury time.

All three teams have a game in and on the Clarets and are in action against West Brom, Brighton and West Ham.

Come the end of Wednesday's play, Burnley probably won't be in the top four, but Ferdinand's rant will still remain relevant no matter the results.

