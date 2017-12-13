Football

James Milner.

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to Martin Atkinson after 1-1 draw v Everton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jurgen Klopp was more livid than we’ve ever seen him before following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

The Reds’ boss was fuming with referee Craig Pawson’s decision to award a penalty following a Dejan Lovren push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wayne Rooney scored the spot-kick, cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s opener and snatching a precious point for the Toffees at the home of their local rivals.

"Calvert-Lewin is smart and takes a step but even then it's nothing," Klopp said in an ill-tempered post-match interview with Sky Sports. "The referees don't understand that the player is doing that.

"I cannot believe in a game like this when only one team is trying to win it and the other team were never in our box, and then you give it, you open the door for them like this.”

Klopp was furious after Everton match

You can watch Klopp’s angry interview here…

Liverpool have now released tunnel cam footage from the match and there are some very interesting scenes from after the final whistle.

What Milner said to Martin Atkinson

At 10:09 in the video, we see James Milner come through, spot fourth official Martin Atkinson and say: “Oi. How soft was that to decide that game?”

p1c17p2spt84b66d1pbq1eegrt2b.jpg

Liverpool fans are loving Milner’s comment…

p1c17p6sma1f38kpt1hr510dp1tmud.jpg

p1c17p746nuqmo5a88qi6gispf.jpg

p1c17p7esi1vkl1si519q5dcv1bbbh.jpg

What Klopp then screamed inside the tunnel

Then, at 10:24 in the video, we see Klopp come through and scream: “Unbelievable, really!”

p1c17p9hf616o8v86pfg8q0iacj.jpg

The charismatic German coach, as if we didn’t know it already, was positively fuming after the final whistle.

Even Coutinho kicked a door

Meanwhile, at 9:54 in the video, we also see Philippe Coutinho give a door a frustrated kick while making his way to the dressing room.

p1c17ov96464n1s1o1uek1mhss2h9.jpg

Video: Tunnel cam after Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Watch the aftermath in full by skipping to 9:40...

It’s clear that everyone associated with Liverpool felt the decision to award a penalty was a huge error which cost them dearly.

Liverpool drop to fifth in the table

Following Sunday’s result, Liverpool find themselves fifth in the Premier League table, 16 points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

Burnley leapfrogged Klopp’s side into fourth place after their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday, but Liverpool will climb back into the top four if they defeat West Brom at Anfield this evening.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
James Milner
Football

Trending Stories

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

Braun Strowman reveals what Vince McMahon likes the most about him

Braun Strowman reveals what Vince McMahon likes the most about him

Chelsea fans love what Eden Hazard did after receiving MOTM award v Huddersfield

Chelsea fans love what Eden Hazard did after receiving MOTM award v Huddersfield

Chelsea fans aren’t happy with two things Steven Gerrard has said about Eden Hazard

Chelsea fans aren’t happy with two things Steven Gerrard has said about Eden Hazard

What Chelsea fans are all tweeting about Tiemoue Bakayoko after win v Huddersfield

What Chelsea fans are all tweeting about Tiemoue Bakayoko after win v Huddersfield

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again