Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to Martin Atkinson after 1-1 draw v Everton

Jurgen Klopp was more livid than we’ve ever seen him before following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

The Reds’ boss was fuming with referee Craig Pawson’s decision to award a penalty following a Dejan Lovren push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Wayne Rooney scored the spot-kick, cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s opener and snatching a precious point for the Toffees at the home of their local rivals.

"Calvert-Lewin is smart and takes a step but even then it's nothing," Klopp said in an ill-tempered post-match interview with Sky Sports. "The referees don't understand that the player is doing that.

"I cannot believe in a game like this when only one team is trying to win it and the other team were never in our box, and then you give it, you open the door for them like this.”

Klopp was furious after Everton match

You can watch Klopp’s angry interview here…

Liverpool have now released tunnel cam footage from the match and there are some very interesting scenes from after the final whistle.

What Milner said to Martin Atkinson

At 10:09 in the video, we see James Milner come through, spot fourth official Martin Atkinson and say: “Oi. How soft was that to decide that game?”

Liverpool fans are loving Milner’s comment…

What Klopp then screamed inside the tunnel

Then, at 10:24 in the video, we see Klopp come through and scream: “Unbelievable, really!”

The charismatic German coach, as if we didn’t know it already, was positively fuming after the final whistle.

Even Coutinho kicked a door

Meanwhile, at 9:54 in the video, we also see Philippe Coutinho give a door a frustrated kick while making his way to the dressing room.

Video: Tunnel cam after Liverpool 1-1 Everton

Watch the aftermath in full by skipping to 9:40...

It’s clear that everyone associated with Liverpool felt the decision to award a penalty was a huge error which cost them dearly.

Liverpool drop to fifth in the table

Following Sunday’s result, Liverpool find themselves fifth in the Premier League table, 16 points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

Burnley leapfrogged Klopp’s side into fourth place after their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Tuesday, but Liverpool will climb back into the top four if they defeat West Brom at Anfield this evening.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms