With the January transfer window approaching, rumours are beginning to circulate regarding potential deals that could be in the offing.

One player who has been linked with a return to the Premier League is Fernando Torres.

The Atletico Madrid striker enjoyed a glorious tenure with Liverpool before a fruitful spell - trophy wise - with Chelsea between 2007-2015.

After returning to his first-ever professional club in 2015, Torres has been in and out of the side with the likes of Antione Griezmann and Kevin Gamiero competing for places up front.

Now that Diego Costa has followed his lead and returned to the club from Chelsea, it seems as though playing time is going to be harder than ever for the 33-year-old to come by.

Reports have suggested that a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the former Spanish international and Newcastle's Rafa Benitez has been mooted as a potential suitor.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Torres insisted that his primary focus is on Atletico despite acknowledging how hard Costa's arrival will be for him.

"My future is always next Saturday," he says. "I know every game I play could be my last with Atlético. Maybe not, but that's how I feel. I play every game as if it were my last. Nobody's gifted me anything, not at all. I came in the winter transfer window and my first games were against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"Now Diego Costa is coming in and it'll be tough for me to play, but I'll work to be in the team as I've always done."

However, the World Cup winner did admit that playing in England was special to him and the Premier League clearly has a special place in El Nino's heart.

"In England, the media impact [that the league has] is huge; any team from the top six has the same impact in Asia or the United States as Real Madrid or Barcelona. Playing there is really special."

Torres might need to consider moving on now that Atletico's transfer ban will be finishing, especially if playing time is the most important thing to him at this stage in his career.

