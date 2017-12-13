David de Gea has been Manchester United's best player for many years now.

The Spaniard initially had a tough time after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, but he quickly shrugged off those errors as he emerged into one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

And De Gea has been in superb form again this season.

He has produced a number of incredible saves this campaign, the most impressive of which came in the game v Arsenal where he made an incredible 14 saves over the course of the match.

Man United currently have the joint best defence in the division having conceded 11 times in 16 games, and a massive reason for that record is because of De Gea's brilliance between the sticks.

JUAN MATA MAKES AN EXCELLENT POINT ABOUT DE GEA

But despite his quite extraordinary form in the past few years De Gea has been somewhat underappreciated in recent times: particularly outside of England.

The 27-year-old is considered by many in England to be the best at what he does in the world, but he did not even feature on FIFA's 15 man shortlist for their best goalkeeper award earlier this year.

Even Fernando Torres claimed that Jan Oblak was the best goalkeeper in the world 'by a distance'.

But Mata has come to the defence of his teammate and has made an excellent point, saying that he is undervalued outside of England.

"You know, everything has been said about David from journalists, ex-players, current players, from myself," Mata said in United Review, per Manchester United's website.

"He is great. He is fantastic. He has an incredible talent and has shown that in every single game in every single season, which is so difficult to do. His consistency is what makes him the best or one of the best, for sure.

"I don’t know why some people don’t appreciate him and how good he is. He’s not always on the list of the best goalkeepers in the world, or whatever these awards are, and, for me, it’s definite.

"I see his games week in and week out and can see he is great and fantastic. He has to be in the top three, top two or top one.

"For me, he’s the best and it would be nice if more journalists, not just in England as he is very well appreciated in England, but in different countries, realised how good he is."

Very well said, Juan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms