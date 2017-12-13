Any prospect of reconciliation between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg has been dealt a hammer blow by the 32-year-old Brit.

Speaking to the daily German newspaper, Stuttgarter Zeitung, four0time world champion Hamilton has revealed he does not have the energy to invest in repairing his relationship with former Mercedes teammate Rosberg.

The pair clashed throughout their three-year spell working side-by-side and frequently clashed under the pressure of challenging for the drivers' championship.

And although Rosberg has been out of the sport for over a year since retiring at the end of the 2016 season, Hamilton appears unfussed about letting bygones be bygones.

"I last talked to Nico in Japan, but I do not invest any energy in changing our relationship," the Brit said, as per Eurosport.

It's not the first time this season that the bad blood between the former teammates has been addressed.

Back in October, Mercedes' non-executive chairman, Niki Lauda, who was instrumental in signing Lewis Hamilton to the German giant's back in 2013, shed some light on the relationship between the drivers at the tail end of the 2016 season – after which Nico Rosberg retired from Formula 1 as world champion.

Lauda told Graham Bensinger on the American’s ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger’ web series, that the relationship between the pair had gotten so bad that either driver could not even muster up a cordial hello in the morning.

"They had no relation, which is always bad,” the Austrian told Bensinger.

"They were so bad that they didn't even say hello in the morning.

“I don't expect them to have breakfast together if they don't like each other, I don't expect them to sit down and have breakfast, but the relationship was really bad.

“It affected Lewis mainly and Nico [as well], so it was fine but not easy."

Away from the fraught relationship with his former teammate, Hamilton posted a special tribute to hero Aryton Senna after receiving his helmet for equalling the Brazilian legend's pole position record in Canada earlier this year.

“Being presented with Ayrton’s helmet in Canada meant the world to me. Ayrton, equalling your Pole Position record was a true lifetime honour of mine. God bless 🙏🏾🇧🇷#AyrtonSennaForever #f1 @MercedesAMGF1”

