Boxing fans tear into Amir Khan for his latest tweet to Manny Pacquiao

In the past few years, Amir Khan's reality TV career has probably exceeded his boxing one.

The British fighter was a contestant on 'I'm a Celebrity' and was a fairly entertaining character, all be it with a few controversial moments.

Khan also pocketed £300,000 from his appearance, more than any other contestant on the show ever.

However, his boxing career hasn't been as successful, with his last professional bout resulting in a devastating knockout loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

In the time after that defeat, Khan has called out the likes of Kell Brook, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, but a fight has never materialised.

That's not to say he hasn't been firmly involved in the trash talk despite evading fights and he was at it once again after his time in Australia during the Jeff Horn v Gary Corcoran fight.

KHAN TRIES TO MUG OFF PACQUIAO

Now, Khan is certainly one of those boxers that has no real right to mug off the likes of Pacquaio, particularly given the amount of times his 'glass chin' has stopped him becoming one of the very best.

And this is certainly a theory echoed by boxing fans in their replies to Khan.

BOXING FANS NOT HAPPY WITH KHAN

Fully deserved by Khan.

His boxing call outs have not exactly been great in recent months, with his attempt to get Mayweather out of retirement earning some serious criticism.

KHAN'S MAYWEATHER CALL OUT

"Floyd is a great fighter. I just have something he’s not faced, speed. Floyd knows I’m not the one to back down," said Khan.

Jeff Horn v Gary Corcoran: Official Weigh In

"It's been a year I've not fought due to hand surgery. I’m ready to make my comeback at 30 years of age. Say what you like Canelo was getting outboxed. I was winning on [the] cards. He had power and caught me with a huge right. That's boxing.

"Mayweather doesn’t have the power. In any fight I’ve never been outboxed. A Mayweather-Khan fight would be a game of chess. Speed, movement and accuracy will cause him problems."

Yeah, pretty sure a man with a 50-0 record would not be concerned with someone like Khan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

