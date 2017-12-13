Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas are both coming to the end of their playing careers, but they have undoubtedly been two of the best goalkeepers of their generation.

With Buffon and Casillas having played for Juventus and Real Madrid respectively for the majority of their careers, the two have collided many times and you would be forgiven for thinking they were rivals.

But that is far from the truth. The two have previously expressed their admiration for each other and it is clear there is a great respect between the pair.

Casillas, who is three years younger than Buffon, even revealed he looks up to the Italian as a role model.

"He is an exceptional goalkeeper and at 34 is still amongst the best," Casillas said in 2012. "He has my admiration and maximum respect.

"For goalkeepers that are a little younger than him he has been a reference, he has driven us and we wanted to be like him."

Buffon has also said something similar of the Spaniard in the past, telling Marca in 2015, as per the Daily Mail: "The best goalkeeper of my era has been Casillas. He's always been the best with his hands."

BUFFON AND CASILLAS EXCHANGE TWEETS

Casillas showed his admiration for Buffon once again at the Gazzetta Sports Awards on Tuesday, where the Italian was won the 'Man of the Year' award.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper sent a video message praising Buffon, and the two have now exchanged posts on Twitter.

In response to Casillas' praise at the Gazzetta Sports Awards, Buffon thanked his friend, writing: "@IkerCasillas you're a friend as usual. What you said yesterday during the #GazzettaSportsAwards really touched me. Thank you so much!"

And Casillas later replied: "It´s always a pleasure for me my friend. You are a legend!! Think carefully about your retirement you still rock it!"

It's fantastic to see such great respect between two of the best goalkeepers of their generation.

