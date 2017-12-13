Football

Jose Mourinho's salty reaction to journalists quizzing him on tunnel bust-up

Jose Mourinho had plenty of reason to feel upset after Sunday's Manchester derby.

Essentially needing a win to maintain realistic title ambitions, Manchester United succumbed to their noisy neighbours in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi provided the goals either side of a Marcus Rashford strike.

And when the Citizens decided to mark the victory with confetti and loud music, Mourinho was seriously unhappy and made a beeline to the away dressing room.

The incident reportedly sparked a polemic with Ederson, the throwing of projectiles and members of the Manchester Squad, led by Marcos Rojo, to come to their manager's aid.

So, when this week's press conference rolled round for the visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford, there was no prizes for guessing what questions were headed Mourinho's way.

Were punches really thrown? Did Romelu Lukaku throw the bottle? What really happened?

Mourinho seriously wasn't playing ball, though. 

Only references to Pep Guardiola's quotes seemed to spark much interested with the Portuguese reacting: "He says, he says. I'm not here to comment on his words.

"The only thing I can say is that for me was just a question of diversity, diversity in behaviours, diversity in education, just that and nothing more than that."

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

In the end, Mourinho was fed up. Having accused a BBC journalist of working for a rival club and turning increasingly evasive, the United boss had enough and simply walked out.

He did, however, have a parting message for the journalists, stating: "You don’t like Bournemouth eh? You don’t respect them.

"You don’t think they are a team capable to come to Old Trafford and do well. No respect for Eddie Howe. No respect for their players."

The whole episode was caught on camera, too, check it out:

Fair play to one of the journalists for speaking up and the video has sparked an interesting reaction on Twitter with a very clear divide in opinions.

There are some that think Mourinho is simply being salty, while others have their sympathies.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Interesting stuff, for sure. Mourinho should be heading into his next press conference in a better mood as United enter their clash with Bournemouth as heavy favourites. 

The Special One may need to muster up something truly spectacular to shake off that tunnel bust-up so soon, mind.

Do you think Manchester United have any chance of catching City?

