Football

-.

Mohamed Salah is set to receive a truly insane new FIFA 18 card

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the moment, the talk of the Premier League is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City may be on 46 points after 16 games and obliterating every team in sight, but the Egyptian forward has really captured the imagination of both Reds fans and neutrals.

His brilliance and humility have earned him universal praise and without him, Liverpool would probably be even further down the table than they are now.

Salah scored a sensational goal in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, taking his season tally to 18 in just 22 games in all competitions.

He's the leading scorer in the Premier League with 13 and as a result, he is expected to receive one of the most insane FIFA 18 cards ever seen.

It is uncertain whether it will be awarded for his BBC African Player of the Year accolade or the PL Player of the Month but one thing is certain, players should be concerned.

IMAGES: SALAH'S 88-RATED MONSTER

That is an absolute joke and what is worse for defenders is that he's been given ST as a position, meaning players will also be able to use that 96 pace as a CAM as well.

The 92 dribbling and 87 shooting are also pretty daunting, with his increased 75 physical meaning he literally has no weaknesses.

The price of the card is likely to exceed the 1million mark, with most players of the EA Sports franchise likely reliant on Ultimate Team's Draft Mode if they are to use him.

SALAH'S POTENTIAL INJURY

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

One of the big talking points during the Merseyside derby was Jurgen Klopp's decision to take Salah off pretty early in the second half.

He has since moved to clarify his decision and it will leave some Liverpool fans concerned.

“I took Mo Salah off because he had a hamstring a little bit,” Klopp said.

“Then everyone said ‘how can you take him off?’ and stuff like this. I don’t go out and say ‘yeah, but he is close to being injured.’

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

“He is not at the moment, thank God. Hopefully we took him off early enough.”

Hopefully, it was just a precaution.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football

Trending Stories

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

Josh Gordon unwittingly burned the Browns in his own tweet

The Undertaker made a rare public appearance outside WWE over the weekend

The Undertaker made a rare public appearance outside WWE over the weekend

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Chelsea fans aren’t happy with two things Steven Gerrard has said about Eden Hazard

Chelsea fans aren’t happy with two things Steven Gerrard has said about Eden Hazard

Fernando Torres responds to reports he'll leave Atletico in January amid EPL interest

Fernando Torres responds to reports he'll leave Atletico in January amid EPL interest

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again