At the moment, the talk of the Premier League is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Manchester City may be on 46 points after 16 games and obliterating every team in sight, but the Egyptian forward has really captured the imagination of both Reds fans and neutrals.

His brilliance and humility have earned him universal praise and without him, Liverpool would probably be even further down the table than they are now.

Salah scored a sensational goal in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, taking his season tally to 18 in just 22 games in all competitions.

He's the leading scorer in the Premier League with 13 and as a result, he is expected to receive one of the most insane FIFA 18 cards ever seen.

It is uncertain whether it will be awarded for his BBC African Player of the Year accolade or the PL Player of the Month but one thing is certain, players should be concerned.

IMAGES: SALAH'S 88-RATED MONSTER

That is an absolute joke and what is worse for defenders is that he's been given ST as a position, meaning players will also be able to use that 96 pace as a CAM as well.

The 92 dribbling and 87 shooting are also pretty daunting, with his increased 75 physical meaning he literally has no weaknesses.

The price of the card is likely to exceed the 1million mark, with most players of the EA Sports franchise likely reliant on Ultimate Team's Draft Mode if they are to use him.

SALAH'S POTENTIAL INJURY

One of the big talking points during the Merseyside derby was Jurgen Klopp's decision to take Salah off pretty early in the second half.

He has since moved to clarify his decision and it will leave some Liverpool fans concerned.

“I took Mo Salah off because he had a hamstring a little bit,” Klopp said.

“Then everyone said ‘how can you take him off?’ and stuff like this. I don’t go out and say ‘yeah, but he is close to being injured.’

“He is not at the moment, thank God. Hopefully we took him off early enough.”

Hopefully, it was just a precaution.

