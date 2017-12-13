Tyson Fury is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Mancunian is known for his controversial and outspoken nature, and it must be said at times he does take his opinions too far.

But, there is no disputing that professional heavyweight boxing has not been the same in his absence.

After sensationally upsetting Wladimir Klitschko to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in 2015, Fury has been through a number of issues and has not fought since.

Fury has even retired from the sport a number of times, but earlier this year Fury announced his intentions to make a comeback in the sport.

The only issue was settling a dispute with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad), after the organisation banned him for two years after he tested positive for a banned steroid in February 2015.

UKAD AND FURY COME TO AN AGREEMENT

But it was revealed yesterday that Fury and Ukad have come to an agreement, meaning Fury is now free to resume his boxing career.

Fury was clearly ecstatic over settling the dispute, saying: "I'm a fighting man through and through and I've never backed down from anyone in my life and I was certainly not going to back down from fighting this dispute.

"Next year I will be back doing what I do best, better than ever and ready to reclaim the world titles which are rightfully mine. It's time to get the party started."

Fury is now expected to receive his licence at the start of 2018, meaning he will be able to fight from then on wards barring another incident.

FURY SENDS MESSAGE TO EDDIE HEARN

Fury has been calling out Anthony Joshua for a number of months, and after the news on Tuesday it now seems that a fight between the two is edging closer.

And after being cleared to fight in 2018, Fury has now sent an absolutely brilliant Instagram message to Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, to try and push for a fight.

Singing and dancing along to Eminem's 2002 song, 'Without Me', Fury brilliantly creates his own lyrics, before ending with an explicit message to Hearn.

This is absolutely brilliant. It's great to see Fury back to his best.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms