“People say, ‘you’re pretty tall, you could be a good painter.’”

An artist in his own right, red and white tennis shoes prop up the base of his 6 ft 10 in frame, baggy grey jogging trousers giving him an air of freedom and mobility.

He is here with Director of Basketball for the City of Birmingham Basketball Club Robert Palmer, who empties a bag of orange and black Spalding basketballs usually kept for the under-18 programme.

“I haven’t shot the ball in a while”, Olajuwon says.

Birmingham

A man who won the MVP award, defensive player of the year and Finals MVP all in the same season is living in England’s second city.

“My favourite thing about it is the people. They’re very friendly”, he says.

Three years ago, his daughter was accepted into the University of Birmingham. The family may soon be ready to leave again but they are conditioned to travel, Olajuwon frequently visiting Houston to work with the Rockets and less frequently, stand next to Simone Biles at Texans games.

He has spent a lot of time working with the juniors at the local basketball club, which was founded by Palmer in 2003, and as the latter wanders back outside to re-park Olajuwon’s car - hastily placed in order to get out of the rain - he now has a chance to play himself.

Immediately, it’s clear being out of practice means something different for a Hall of Famer.

Olajuwon’s hands reign over the ball as he dribbles to the nearest basket, which is in front of a wall propping up two five-a-side goal frames. On the opposite side of the court, three badminton nets are rolled up onto blue pillars. A table tennis table is alone on the top balcony, a sport Olajuwon confesses he is very good at.

The two-time NBA champion is getting into rhythm, patiently waiting for the video interview to start.

Soon he will have to pick up his kids from school but he is not put out by the afternoon meet, instead wanting to discuss it.

“So, what are we going to get out of this today?”, he asks.

When told of my wish to show the internet some of the secrets to his moves, famously known as the ‘dream shake’ and something he’s tutored LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on, Olajuwon was almost surprised.

“The post up game is dead now,” he laughs. “Nobody posts up anymore.”

You couldn’t help but love the honesty and humbleness. Olajuwon isn’t part of the old school tag team who detest the modern game, with its positionless schemes and lack of a traditional center. Instead he pushes his five sons - who all play for the Birmingham club - to watch the new players on YouTube.

“They’ve seen my highlights but now they’re watching all of the new players, which I encourage them to do.”

He describes the dribbling trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry as ‘an open-court performance of the dream shake.’

Conscious of what his kids consume, it’s also true of his own basketball education that it didn’t come from any star big man.

“I watched the guards. I still do. When I saw them dribbling the basketball without looking, that was fascinating to me”, he says.

“They weren’t looking, but they were in control.”

Soccer Smarts

The footwork says it all. Well, almost.

Toss in the wide-open eyes, the shifty upper body. That says it all.

Now 54, Olajuwon is a fit and able man. As we begin our film, I place the ball on the floor in front of him, rewinding to his soccer roots. He is asked to show the tricks that led to the dream shake in basketball, a combination of fakes, dribble moves and shots that when combined produced one of the deadliest post games in NBA history.

Given Olajuwon didn’t touch a basketball until he was 17, it had to have started elsewhere. Along with Nigeria’s national sport of soccer, badminton, handball, volleyball and table tennis were bigger than basketball but once Olajuwon was thrown into the deep end, he naturally attached to it. Everything American in Nigeria had a pulling effect. The culture was revered in his home country.

Back in Birmingham, he places his right foot on top of the ball and explains that I should act as the defender chasing him toward his own goal and the one I want to score in. As I jog toward him, he steps over the ball with his right leg and dribbles it in the opposite direction with his left.

Just one of many occasions he has evaded danger and turned it into attack.

“I don’t want you to know which way I want to turn”, he says.

As it translated to basketball, the concept remained the same; confuse, freeze and misdirect defenders, whether facing away from the bucket or turning to become, in his own words, ‘a power forward.’

“I always wanted to play like a little guy. I know that the big guy’s game is banging and pushing with very little movement.

“If I can play like a guard, I have the advantage.”

And then some. Fifteen years after retirement, the array of moves is something to behold.

At the end of this 90-minute production, he was sweating and satisfied. Once you place Olajuwon in this environment, you won’t stop him.

“I love basketball”, he says.

He can’t help but indulge himself during a game of H-O-R-S-E, attempting one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s vintage sky hooks. Of course he swishes it through with ease. Is it a more effective weapon than the dream shake?

“For Kareem, of course. For me it’s the dream shake.” He laughs again, never taking himself seriously.

Perhaps others did not, for Olajuwon might be one of the most underrated big men of his or any other time.