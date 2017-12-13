WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has made an interesting offer to title challenger David Lemieux’s if he knocks the Herefordshire fighter out during their fight in Montreal this Saturday.

If the Canadian fighter manages to knock Saunders out, then Lemieux can have his percentage of the fight pot.

Despite there not being much to separate the pair on paper, the 28-year-old from Welwyn Garden City clearly feels extremely confident he will last the distance.

“My chin will hold up. I promise you that,” the middleweight champ said, as per The Sun.

“That’s one thing I promise you – my chin will definitely hold up.

“If it don’t, you can have my purse. How about that? No problem.”

Certainly a bold claim from Saunders – one that his Canadian opponent will be more than happy to call him out on should he succeed.

Lemieux replied: “OK. I’ll keep that in mind for after the fight.”

"Keep that in mind, because you’ll need it," Saunders hit back.

“Because you’re only getting a small one this time, aren’t you?”

Saunders - peeved at Lemieux’s ready acceptance of his offer - then decided to tell his Canadian challenger he was not happy that the fight was happening in Montreal and took a dig at the venue.

“At least it’s a ring, isn’t it? You got me in Canada.

“All this is a little bit of motivation to smack you up and then go and do what I’ve gotta do after. So that’s all good.”

Following his fight in Montreal on Saturday, the British fighter has made it known that he fancies a crack at Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking to Boxing News Online Saunders said that a fight against the Mexican superstar in Las Vegas would be his next desired step.

“When I win this fight, the one I want is Canelo," he said.

“He’s a global superstar. He’s the one you have to beat to get recognized at the high potential of this game.

“I would love to work with Oscar De La Hoya and Frank Warren Promotions to make that fight after, but I’ll be up for that fight with Canelo.

“Listen, if I will come to Canada to spank David, I will go to Las Vegas, Mexico, wherever they want, to be in the fight.

“I’m not in it for money.

“I’m not in it for anything else. I’m in it because I want to be involved in big fights. Now I’ve got my hand in the big pot, I don’t want to make any slip-ups.

“So I’ve got to make sure I’m 100 million percent on Saturday night, which I will be,”

