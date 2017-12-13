Football

Angel Gomes has posted on Instagram story after being slammed by Man Utd fans

Angel Gomes found himself in hot water with eagle-eyed Manchester United supporters after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

The 17-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters on United’s books, ‘liked’ an Instagram post by City starlet Brahim Díaz shortly after the match had ended.

Díaz had posted a photo of City’s players celebrating one of their goals at Old Trafford alongside the caption: “Manchester is blue!💙 #derbywinners #comeoncity”.

United fans, as you can probably imagine, didn’t react well - at all. (Click HERE to see what United fans posted on social media when they saw Gomes’s questionable Instagram activity).

They felt that this was not only disrespectful but also another sign that the teenager has no plans to stay with United.

He was expected to sign his first senior contract with the Red Devils in the summer but is still yet to put pen to paper on a deal now we’re just weeks away from 2018.

Barcelona are just one of the top clubs reportedly keen on the attacking midfielder, who became the youngest player to make his Man Utd first-team debut since the legendary Duncan Edwards in 1953 when he appeared against Crystal Palace last May.

Gomes posts after receiving abuse from fans

But after receiving abuse for liking Díaz’s post, Gomes has attempted to reassure United fans with a quick post on his Instagram story.

As you can see, Gomes posted a photo of himself in his United gear from last season’s match against Palace, complete with two love heart emojis.

A sign that he does, indeed, love United?

United fans aren't convinced he means it

The Red Devils faithful still aren’t convinced by the looks of it…

What's all the fuss about?

If you’re wondering who Angel Gomes is and what all the fuss is about, then watch this…

This is a kid with the talent and potential to reach the very top.

Manchester United
