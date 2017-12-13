Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kristaps Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis became the first player in NBA history to produce this amazing stat line

The New York Knicks picked up a big win last night in their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the face of their franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, put on a performance to remember inside Madison Square Garden as well.

The Knicks beat the Lakers 113-109 after overtime on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to two games in the process. They now find themselves within one position of the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Porizingis had a great night for the Knicks, leading them to victory and showing they had a very bright future as well as achieving an impressive stat line.

After playing for over 40 minutes, the Latvian superstar became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five three-pointers in a single game. He finished the game with 37 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, five blocks, and five three-pointers.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said of Porzingis after the game: "This is probably, hopefully the tip of the iceberg for him. This is only his third year in the league, [and] at 22 years old, to put up these numbers is something else. ... And again, he's going to get better and better every year too."

While he was happy with his accomplishment, the 22-year-old said after the game that he was more focused on getting the Knicks into the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

He said: "It's an honor that I'm capable of doing something that has never been done. But that doesn't help us make the playoffs. And at the end we want to make the playoffs and do something big as a team."

He wasn't the only Knicks player to have a good game, as rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina scored a career-high 13 points to go with five assists and five rebounds. He also helped slow down Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball late in the game.

The way which Porzingis played for the Knicks against the Lakers shows that the franchise has a very bright future ahead of them, even if they don't make the playoffs this season. They play next against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

