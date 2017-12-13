Tennis

Roger Federer discusses his 2018 schedule plans

Swiss tennis star and most successful player in the Open Era history Roger Federer has revealed interesting plans for the year 2018.

The world number two had an outstanding 2017 after missing nearly all of the previous year to recover from injury and clinched both the Australian Open and Wimbledon  - taking his overall grand slam tally to all-time high 19.

The triumph of the Australian Open was particularly special for the 36-year-old, as he defeated his old rival Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller.

Much of his success has been down to the careful management of his workload and the decision to sit out of the clay court section of the season - controversially opting out of the French Open.

Given his subsequent success at Wimbledon, it proved the right decision.

Despite being able to compete in most events he wanted to, the 36-year-old appeared to be not quite fully fit in the end of season ATP Finals in London an suffered a shock loss in the semi-finals.

And with 2017 coming to a close, attention has quickly turned to what the New Year holds for Federer and how he will manage his schedule.

In an interview SFR Sport, Federer appeared to drop a huge hint he is set to miss the French Open again when discussing the major tournaments he will base his 2018 around.

“Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open are cornerstones, everything which lies between we'll take it from there,” said Federer, per The Express. “We’ll only step on court if we are 100% fit.”

The move seems to be a well-calculated step from the Swiss maestro, who seems to be more keen on focusing on the tournaments where his chances of success are higher.

Despite winning 19 Grand Slams throughout his incredible career, only one has come on the clay at Roland Garros.

Like Federer, Nadal also enjoyed a resurgent 2017 and is so dominant in France. So as disappointing as it is to hear an all-time great may have played his last match at the French Open, if the rewards are witnessing the Swiss star prolong his playing career elsewhere on the circuit, it is surely worth it.

“I currently intend to continue to play for a longer period, hopefully for a few more years,” he added.

“I doubt though, it will be another 10 years.”

