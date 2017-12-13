In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Adam Vinatieri.

How the snowy game against the Bills may end up costing Adam Vinatieri $500K

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

NFL fans who tuned into the game between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts on Sunday were treated to one of the snowiest games in recent memory.

While it was fun to watch, and while it was certainly fun for the Bills, who won in overtime, it wasn't as exciting for the Colts - particularly kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Vinatieri was 0-for-2 on his field goal tries on Sunday, though attempting kicks of any distance in that kind of weather was a fool's errand.

However, to add insult to injury, Vinatieri's wallet will now likely be affected, too. In fact, according to an ESPN.com report, those two misses on Sunday could end up costing the veteran kicker a cool half a million dollars:

"Vinatieri's field goal percentage dropped to 88 percent (22 of 25) after he went 0-for-2 on field goal attempts during blizzardy conditions at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, against the Bills on Sunday," the report reads. "He would receive a $500,000 bonus for making 90 percent of his field goal attempts (with a minimum of 16 attempts) this season. He went into Sunday's game having made 95.6 percent (22 of 23) of his field goal attempts."

Obviously, Vinatieri still has three more games to try to get his field goal percentage back above 90, so if he keeps making kicks at the rate he was before the blizzard game, he should be fine.

Following that wacky game on Sunday, though, Vinatieri weighed in on what made kicking in those conditions so difficult. He told ESPN.com that having to deal with both wind and snow made it nearly impossible to get a good read on his kicks:

"The footing for sure [was the toughest]," Vinatieri said after the Colts' 13-7 overtime loss, in which he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have won the game, and a 33-yard attempt. "Trying to run through snow and get good plant -- that's crazy. If it was just snow and no wind, it's one thing. But you get both of them. It was a tough game."

Obviously, Sunday was a setback, but Vinatieri is one of the best kickers in NFL history, so it wouldn't be wise to count him out just yet. As a 22-year veteran of the NFL, the $500K likely isn't going to affect Vinatieri's family or bank account too much, but it would be incredible to see a 44-year-old (soon to be 45) kicker reach the 90-percent plateau for the sixth time in his storied career.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Buffalo Bills
AFC South
NFL Draft
Indianapolis Colts
AFC
Andrew Luck
NFL Playoffs

Trending Stories

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

WWE announces shock new Mixed Tag Team Tournament - and it looks amazing

WWE announces shock new Mixed Tag Team Tournament - and it looks amazing

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Watch: The moment Andreas Christensen left Chelsea fans in awe v Huddersfield

Watch: The moment Andreas Christensen left Chelsea fans in awe v Huddersfield

Mohamed Salah is about to receive a truly insane new card for FIFA 18 UT

Mohamed Salah is about to receive a truly insane new card for FIFA 18 UT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again