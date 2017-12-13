NBA fans know the All-Star week is a really special occasion where the superstars from around the league gather in one city for one week for several events, so cities from around the USA would love to have the opportunity to host the event.

The 2018 NBA All-Star festivities will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles from February 16 to February 18, with the Spectrum Center in Charlotte hosting the event in 2019, and the United Center in Chicago hosting in 2020.

According to reports today, it looks like the All-Star game is going to be staying in the Midwest for the following year in 2021.

A number of cities placed a bid for either the 2020 or 2021 All-Star Game including Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Houston, and Orlando, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Indiana has been selected to host the 2021 NBA All-Star festivities.

The NBA commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly in Indiana for a 4 p.m. local time press conference where this will be officially announced. Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett, and Governer Eric Holcomb are expected to be in attendance.

It would be the third All-Star Game held in Indiana. They hosted it for the first time in 1953 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, and then again in 1985 at the Hoosier Dome where Ralph Sampson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson helped the Western Conference win against the Eastern Conference's Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan.

This time around, the game is expected to take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers.

Indianapolis has hosted the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, as well as other sporting events such as the NFL Combine in the past, so it should have no problem when it comes to accommodating the influx of visitors for the NBA All-Star game.

Indiana delivered their bid to host the All-Star Game in style as well, as they made Larry Bird cram his tall frame into an Indy Car and drive five blocks down Fifth Avenue in New York to deliver the city’s application directly to the NBA Commissioner back in April this year.

It appears as though Indiana is going to be hosting the 2021 NBA All-Star game, and it looks like it could be a great week to look forward to.