There was a great moment on WWE SmackDown Live.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Cincinnati, OH at the US Bank Arena on the USA Network, The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) defeat Colin Delaney & Joe Monroe in a tag team match in just three minutes.

The rivalry between Harper and Rowan was seemingly ended at Backlash on May 21 where Harper defeated Rowan. Since then, WWE kept Harper off of television and allowed him to work dark matches and live events under their new gimmicks.

Harper has had his ups and downs while being in the professional wrestling business. He was previously known for his work on the independent circuit under his former ring name Brodie Lee, most notably in Chikara and Squared Circle Wrestling (2CW).

He also had a cup of coffee while wrestling Ring of Honor (ROH), and internationally, he wrestled in Japan for Dragon Gate (DG).

Harper signed a developmental contract with WWE in March of 2012. He made his debut for WWE's developmental territory at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) at a house show on May 18th. Fast forward, when FCW was rebranded as NXT Wrestling in August 2012.

Harper made his television debut on the November 7th episode of NXT as a follower of Bray Wyatt, who introduced Harper as the "first son" of The Wyatt Family. In May of 2013, Harper and Rowan defeated Neville and Bo Dallas, filling in for the injured Grey, to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Although, they didn’t hold the titles for very long. Harper and Rowan lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Neville and Graves on the July 17th episode of NXT. On the July 8 Raw, the Wyatt Family made their debut by assaulting Kane.

During his career with the sports entertainment company, he also held the Intercontinental Championship one time. WWE has done several breakups with The Wyatt Family.

Now, Harper and Rowan are both active members of the roster on TV. As seen in the match, this jobber screamed for his life as he took a powerbomb, which you can see here.

WWE has announced that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan will take on Breezango in a tag team match at the Clash Of Champions PPV.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms