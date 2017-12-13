Life can be tough when you're the most expensive player in the world.

Since Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222m, the Brazilian has never been far from the headlines.

On the pitch, no one can complain about what the forward has brought to the table in France. In just 18 appearances, the 25-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists and he's been an integral part of PSG's climb to the Ligue 1 summit.

However, his time in the French capital has also been marred with controversy after on-the-field spats with Edinson Cavani and subsequent turmoil behind the scenes have made just as many headlines as his play.

Prior to leaving Barcelona in the summer, Neymar had time for one more controversial moment.

While the press didn't believe the rumours of a move to PSG, despite the gathering momentum, his actions during Barca's pre-season tour of the USA gave the reports plenty of credence.

Neymar got into a training ground bust-up with then-recently acquired Nelson Semedo and the Portuguese defender didn't back down an inch.

The former Benfica man has now revealed what really happened that day and it turns out Neymar's desire to leave was already common knowledge.

Semedo told Mundo Deportivo: "That "[the incident] didn't set me back, it was a normal situation in training. However, it had a repercussion beyond the normal level. Personally, it didn't affect me because I had the support of the team and my friends, but it obviously influenced me.”

“I just arrived and one of the most important players in the team got in a fight with me. It annoyed me at the time but I also understood he was in a difficult moment, he wanted to leave.

"I had no idea that Neymar would go, but the rest of the dressing room expected it. I didn't imagine in that time that he would leave Barcelona for PSG. It surprised me, like the rest of the fans who were shocked. He was an important player for the team and very loved."

So, it seems as if Barcelona's senior players knew the move was coming long before it happened. Poor Nelson!

