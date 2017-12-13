Football

Ronaldo and Iniesta.

Andres Iniesta gave a brilliant response when asked if Ronaldo is the greatest ever

Cristiano Ronaldo last week won his fifth Ballon d'Or, drawing level with Lionel Messi in their personal rivalry for individual awards.

The Real Madrid forward was a key component of Zinedine Zidane's Champions League and La Liga double winning side last season.

Ronaldo has struggled in the early stages of the 2018/18 campaign but - after winning the Ballon d'Or - explained to France Football why he is the greatest player of all time.

"I've never seen anyone better than me," said Ronaldo, as per Bleacher Report. "I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.

"There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists.

"There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no one more complete than me."

Ronaldo was presented with his latest Ballon d'Or ahead of Saturday's 5-0 win against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu, in which the 32-year-old bagged a brace.

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

Iniesta responds to Ronaldo's claims

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has time-and-time again proven himself to be class on and off the pitch.

The 33-year-old Spaniard was asked if he agrees with Ronaldo's swaggering opinion of himself.

"I don’t know if they were exactly his [Ronaldo's] words," Iniesta told reporters, as per Sport. "Each person is free to their own opinions and feelings. A player at his level, with five Ballon d’Ors… obviously he is among the best.

Valencia v Barcelona - La Liga

"From there, we all have are own preferences. Mine is clear. I’d go with my teammate, with Leo, for all that he’s represented and still represents. But everyone has their own tastes.

"The winners of these awards are always fair, I don’t think it’s unfair that Ronaldo has won five.

"They’re voted for. After that, every has their own preferences."

Even Real Madrid fans will surely applaud Iniesta for his respectful comments on the Messi-Ronaldo debate.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-SEVILLA

Barcelona are due to visit their La Liga rivals on December 23, with Madrid desperate to close the gap on the runaway league leaders.

Incredibly, the Catalan giants are unbeaten in all competitions since their humiliating Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid in August.

