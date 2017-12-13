The Cleveland Cavaliers have closed the gap with the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference to just three games with another win last night, this time against the Atlanta Hawks, and once again, LeBron James put on a show.

The Cavaliers won 123-114 against the Hawks on Tuesday night at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, with James having another fantastic night stat wise, scoring 25 points and tying a career-high in assists with 17. He was also 11-of-13 from the field, with seven rebounds, and two turnovers.

It was another night where the four-time MVP was very entertaining to watch, and when he was removed from the game with 2:34 remaining in the game, he was given a standing ovation. He showed a lot of flair during the game to demonstrate he can still take this team deep into the playoffs despite his age.

The best flair he showed during the game was with just about ten and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter when he passed the ball behind his back to teammate Kyle Korver to shoot the three to put the Cavaliers up on the scoreboard by 20.

As you can see in the video below, the commentators absolutely loved the game, and it was one of his career-high 17 assists on the night that helped Cleveland win and keep their charge going towards the top of the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers had a season-high of 35 assists on the night.

James spoke about his assists after the game to ESPN, and that he enjoys seeing his teammates reap the benefits of the opportunities which he is able to create on the court.

He said: "For me to get assists means somebody's making shots. That's always been an enjoyment of mine to be able to see my teammates reap the benefits of the pass that I try to put on time and on target.

"Guys are sharing the ball extremely well. When the ball is moving, energy is behind it and guys are in rhythm."

Following this win, the Cavaliers are now 11-4 at the Quicken Loans Arena this season, and they'll be here again this Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.