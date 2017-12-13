WWE made a ground-breaking announcement on Wednesday as they revealed the Mixed Match Challenge tournament to be aired on Facebook Watch.

The special attraction to this tournament lies in the formula of the tag teams - they will be intergender teams!

The tournament will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Facebook on Tuesday nights beginning January 16 and span over 12 episodes.

The winners of the tournament will bag $100,000 to support the charity of their choice and it will feature superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Quite the idea, right? It will be interesting to see what superstars are representing what charities, especially since WWE has so many affiliations with so many different charitable organisations.

However, the WWE made one key error when they announced the tournament and it pretty much gives away one of the company's major storylines.

The participants include Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Enzo Amore, Finn Bálor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and The Miz from Raw while Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, Lana, Rusev, Jimmy Uso and Natalya will feature from SD Live

So what's wrong with that picture?

Sami Zayn is featured as a competitor, but he is set to fight for his job in a tag team match this Sunday at Clash of Champions alongside Kevin Owens.

They will take on Randy Orton and Nakamura with SD Live commissioner Shane McMahon as one referee and general manager Daniel Bryan as another - seemingly stacking the odds against the heels.

If Zayn is to participate in this Mixed Match Challenge, then surely he will win on Sunday and keep his job? It's hard to believe the WWE wouldn't have the foresight to see this glaring inconsistency and it may have ruined what is, for many fans, the most interesting angle in the company right now.

There has been speculation that one of Shane McMahon or Daniel Bryan will turn heel on Sunday and team with KO and Zayn, helping them defy the odds and keep their jobs.

At least that part remains a mystery!

