WWE

WWE.

WWE's announcement of Mixed Match Challenge has ruined one of their best storylines

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE made a ground-breaking announcement on Wednesday as they revealed the Mixed Match Challenge tournament to be aired on Facebook Watch.

The special attraction to this tournament lies in the formula of the tag teams - they will be intergender teams!

The tournament will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Facebook on Tuesday nights beginning January 16 and span over 12 episodes.

The winners of the tournament will bag $100,000 to support the charity of their choice and it will feature superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Quite the idea, right? It will be interesting to see what superstars are representing what charities, especially since WWE has so many affiliations with so many different charitable organisations.

However, the WWE made one key error when they announced the tournament and it pretty much gives away one of the company's major storylines.

The participants include Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Enzo Amore, Finn Bálor, Goldust, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and The Miz from Raw while Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Carmella, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, Lana, Rusev, Jimmy Uso and Natalya will feature from SD Live

So what's wrong with that picture?

Sami Zayn is featured as a competitor, but he is set to fight for his job in a tag team match this Sunday at Clash of Champions alongside Kevin Owens.

They will take on Randy Orton and Nakamura with SD Live commissioner Shane McMahon as one referee and general manager Daniel Bryan as another - seemingly stacking the odds against the heels.

If Zayn is to participate in this Mixed Match Challenge, then surely he will win on Sunday and keep his job? It's hard to believe the WWE wouldn't have the foresight to see this glaring inconsistency and it may have ruined what is, for many fans, the most interesting angle in the company right now.

There has been speculation that one of Shane McMahon or Daniel Bryan will turn heel on Sunday and team with KO and Zayn, helping them defy the odds and keep their jobs.

At least that part remains a mystery!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
The Undertaker
The Rock
WWE
John Cena

Trending Stories

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

WWE announces shock new Mixed Tag Team Tournament - and it looks amazing

WWE announces shock new Mixed Tag Team Tournament - and it looks amazing

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Liverpool fans love what James Milner said to fourth official after 1-1 draw v Everton

Watch: The moment Andreas Christensen left Chelsea fans in awe v Huddersfield

Watch: The moment Andreas Christensen left Chelsea fans in awe v Huddersfield

Mohamed Salah is about to receive a truly insane new card for FIFA 18 UT

Mohamed Salah is about to receive a truly insane new card for FIFA 18 UT

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again