It’s easy to forget that Manchester United are playing Bournemouth this evening as the fallout from their 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday continues.

While the defeat was massive, leaving Jose Mourinho’s side 11 points behind their rivals, it’s what happened afterwards that has got everyone talking.

Everyone wants to know exactly what happened in that clash in the tunnel at Old Trafford and it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that plenty of journalists were wanting answers from Mourinho in his press conference ahead of the match against Bournemouth.

That didn’t go down too well with the United manager, of course.

Countless questions about the incident on Sunday - rather than United’s match against the Cherries - led Mourinho to slam the reporters in the room.

"You don't like Bournemouth eh? You don't respect them?" He said.

"You don't think they are a team capable to come to Old Trafford and do well? No respect for Eddie Howe? No respect for their players?"

But in his programme notes ahead of the match at the Theatre of Dreams, Mourinho himself wanted to mention the City match - and one moment in particular.

Mourinho's programme notes

No prizes for guessing which moment.

He wrote: “We have been phenomenal at home this season, so we are not going to get let a clear penalty, which was not given on Sunday, dampen our spirits.”

Mourinho is obviously talking about the ‘clear penalty’ when Ander Herrera 'clearly' dived after Nicolas Otamendi went to make a challenge.

Twitter reacts

And football fans couldn’t quite believe that Mourinho is still insisting that it was a penalty. Just check out the reaction to Mourinho’s programme notes:

Mourinho has continued to insist that referee Michael Oliver made a big mistake by booking Herrera for simulation, rather than point to the penalty spot.

What Mourinho said after the match

After the match, he said: "My first reaction is I feel sorry for referee Michael Oliver because he had a very good match, but unfortunately he made an important mistake.

"The result was made with a big penalty not given [on Ander Herrera]. That would have been 2-2 with 20 minutes to go. The referee made a mistake which can happen. Last season we had a similar situation against Man City and Mr Clattenburg didn’t see [a] Bravo [foul] on Rooney.

"I’m sorry for Michael Oliver because I think he had a good performance.

"The referee is a human being he tried his best, I think he was very committed to having a good match which I think he had, but he made one mistake which was crucial for the match. Michael was unlucky, because it was a clear penalty."

Let it go, Jose. It wasn’t a penalty.

