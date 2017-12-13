Every man and his dog has heard about the Old Trafford bust-up between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Following City's 2-1 win at the Theatre of Dreams that moved them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, a scuffle ensued in the tunnel where Jose Mourinho took offense to the visitor's over-the-top celebrations.

Of course, Pep Guardiola rejected the notion that City did anything out of hand.

He said: “I encouraged the players to celebrate but, of course, inside the locker room.”

Pressed on whether those scenes were over the top, the City chief added: “Believe me, definitely not.

“Hopefully it is never going to happen again. If we were not correct then I apologise to Manchester United. But our intention was not that – it was to celebrate inside the locker room and if people cannot understand that, I’m sorry, we won a derby. If we offended United then I apologise but sometimes United have made a lot of celebrations in the past over City.”

When asked about his comments, Mourinho tried his best to resist answering, but, in the end, couldn't help himself.

Mourinho said: “He says, he says. I am not here to comment on his words. For me, it was just a question of diversity.

“Diversity in behaviour, diversity in education. Just that and nothing more.”

But this isn't the first time the two managers have butted heads, and their feud stems back to 2011 when Barcelona and Real Madrid clashed in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

As you can see from the video below, Pep clearly had enough of Mourinho and his antics and despite formerly working together at Barca, the Spaniard let fly.

Barcelona would go on to win the tie after losing in the Copa del Rey final to their fierce rivals and they would then win the whole tournament.

So, it seems like Pep has held an advantage over Jose, doesn't it? Unless United can produce a miraculous turn around in the Premier League, it seems as though Guardiola will get the best of his rival once more.

