Former IMPACT star on WWE ripping off The Shield gimmick

The Shield is possibly one of the greatest creations that WWE has ever innovated - but is there a possibility that the gimmick is ripped off from IMPACT Wrestling?

WWE hit the jackpot when the paired up three future World Champions in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

Reigns is now being groomed to be the face of the company, Rollins is a multiple-time World Champion, and Ambrose has had a World Title run of his own and is currently chasing the RAW Tag Team Titles with Rollins.

Aside from the men's achievements as individuals, The Shield is one of the most dominant factions the world of professional wrestling has ever seen, as they have tremendous chemistry with each other inside the squared circle.

While The Shield is one of the more recognized names in professional wrestling, former IMPACT Wrestling star Wes Brisco believes that WWE ripped off a lesser-known faction from his former employers known as "The Aces Of Eights."

During a recent interview on The Pancakes And Powerslams podcast, Brisco explained why he believes WWE ripped off Aces Of Eights with their Shield creation (quotes via RingsideNews):

"All those guys that we were together with, we stuck together, we hung out together, we were together. I mean, we took this [seriously].

"We wanted to be very successful. We wanted to treat it like it was our baby, our opportunity to set an example and create something totally different. because if you look at it, that's what started The Shield because of us.

"If you really look at it, we started before The Shield even came through the crowd, we had the mask on. Basically [they did] the exact same thing."

There are undoubtably some similarities between The Shield and The Aces Of Eight, and the fact that WWE introduced The Shield after The Aces Of Eight had already been established on IMPACT TV certainly is an interesting point from Brisco as well. 

What are your thoughts on Brisco claiming that The Shield is a rip off of IMPACT Wrestling's Aces Of Eights faction? Do you see any similarities between the two factions? And do you think WWE actually ripped off the idea from IMPACT? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

