The incredible moment Gus Poyet discovered he had been sacked by Brighton on BBC

Usually, the sacking of a manager can be seen coming weeks in advance.

A combination of poor results, discontent amongst the fans, numerous reports in the media and the dreaded vote of confidence from the board are the signs that the end of nigh for a boss before they’re called in for a meeting the receive their p45.

But Gus Poyet’s sacking from Brighton in 2013 didn’t quite follow that trend for a number of reasons.

After Poyet had guided the Seagulls to a fourth-placed finish in the Championship - before they eventually lost in the semi-finals to Crystal Palace - he was suspended by the club.

It certainly wasn’t the way to treat a manager that had won promotion from League One just two years previously.

But things got even stranger.

Whilst appearing as a pundit on BBC during a Confederations Cup match between Spain and Nigeria, Poyet discovered his fate during the first-half.

So at half-time instead of talking about the first-half as Spain led 1-0, presenter, Mark Chapman, decided to talk about the statement Brighton had just released as Poyet was live on air.

What happens next is just incredibly awkward.

Watch: Poyet gets sacked whilst on BBC

Take a look:

What Poyet said

Here is what Poyet said as he reacted to the news he had just been sacked.

"I've still had no communication from the club," Poyet said at half-time.

"From what I read from the statement, I am unemployed. My idea now is to appeal and get back to the job I've been doing until 7.30.

"I can't go into details of the future. It's just a matter of being calm and make sure you make the right decision. I've been trying to establish in the last 45 minutes what my rights are now."

"I'm probably the first to be in this position. Everyone can make their own conclusions about the way I have been informed by you.

"I think the BBC got a great story forever really because a manager getting the information that he's been released from his employment during the time of a programme is quite surprising.

"Are they [the club] messing with my career? We will see, it's too early to say. I am looking forward to clearing this."

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing anything quite like that ever again.

