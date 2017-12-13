Zinedine Zidane fielded a strong XI in the semi-final as Real Madrid met Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening, attempting to become the first club to ever retain the FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season's Champions League winners are taking a break from La Liga after Saturday's 5-0 rout of Sevilla.

The Arabian Gulf champions, coached by former Barcelona assistant Henk Ten Cate, took the lead against the run of play through Brazilian striker Romarinho.

Fresh from securing his fifth Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo popped up with an equaliser early in the second half before Gareth Bale marked his return with a late winner.

Real Madrid's domestic form has been massively underwhelming so far this season but Zidane has the opportunity to win his seventh trophy in eighteen months.

'Los Blacos' lie 4th in the La Liga table - eight points behind rivals Barcelona - following shock defeats to Real Betis and Girona.

They will face Brazilian side Gremio in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

Ronaldo reacts to 'Messi' chants

After winning the Ballon d'Or last week, the 32-year-old Ronaldo told reporters that he hopes his rivalry with Messi continues for years to come.

"Trophies help win these awards and we have to thank my colleagues from Madrid and Portugal, it was very important for me.

"I hope to play at this level for a few more years, I hope the battle with Messi continues, things happen for a reason."

The Portuguese superstar was not so impressed by the Al Jazira fans taunts at the beginning of Wednesday's semi-final.

One fan filmed Ronaldo during the chants of "Messi! Messi! Messi" and the former Manchester United winger actually reacted.

Ronaldo did not take too kindly to the fans in Abu Dhabi.

He got the last laugh, firing in a brilliant equaliser early in the second half before Bale came off the bench to score a late winner.

“I have the best in the world and he is showing it in this shirt,” Zidane told a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. “I am delighted to have him, for me he is the best.”

Madrid won the competition for the first time in 2014 and in 2016 beat Japanese side Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra time.

