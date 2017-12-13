Finn Balor is someone great to follow on social media.

There have been rumors over the past few months that WWE could be building up Finn Balor for that match and doing ‘The Beast vs the Demon’.

However, it has widely been reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed his mind. McMahon decided that Balor “isn’t over enough” for a match against Brock Lesnar.

Balor has been using the word “over” on social media for the past few days as a way to poke fun at all of this. Recently, he posted a joke about him never getting a match against Brock. The match was supposed to take place at the Royal Rumble.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, Kane battled Braun Strowman in a #1 contender match to determine who would face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended in a double count out.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea is to do a Triple Threat Match with Lesnar defending the title against Kane and Strowman. WWE will be announcing the match soon.

Balor is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, where he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in NXT.

Balor became a one-time NXT Champion with his reign being the longest in the title's history at 292 days (although WWE recognizes it at 293). He was then called up to the main roster and beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year to win the WWE Universal Title. Balor became the first wrestler in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut.

This marked the quickest wrestler in WWE history to win a world title at 27 days following his main roster debut by becoming the Universal Title. However, he relinquished the championship a day later due to suffering a legitimate shoulder injury during the match.

Balor decided to mock WWE’s plans for the Universal Title by writing the following on his official Twitter account, “I’m very happy with back to back wins vs both members of Miztourage. In other news- It appears the dispute between Kane & Braun is not over.”

