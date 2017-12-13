WWE

It looks like the WWE has some big plans in store for Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW's special Christmas Day broadcast later this month.

This year, as opposed to previous ones, WWE will actually broadcast RAW live on Christmas Day instead of airing a previously recorded taping. It's likely that WWE will want to stack up the show given that it falls on a holiday as important as Christmas.

With that being said, the top dog on Monday Night RAW is none other than Roman Reigns, who currently holds the Intercontinental Title as he is continued to be groomed for an inevitable meeting against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the Universal crown.

There has been some speculation as to what WWE has planned for Reigns on RAW's Christmas episode, and what is currently being speculated is rather big indeed.

Initial reports from Wrestling Inc. suggest that free agent John Cena is being speculated to answer an open challenge for Reigns' Intercontinental Title. The event will take place from Chicago and there are some Cena vs. Reigns matches being advertised for WWE's annual holiday tour.

Cena is also scheduled to work a Triple Threat match against Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles at a SmackDown Live event from Tampa, Florida on December 30th.  

Reigns and Cena previously feuded with one another earlier this year before finally clashing in singles competition at No Mercy on pay-per-view (PPV). Reigns kicked out of several Attitude Adjustments before hitting on Spear on "The Leader Of The Cenation" that ended it all.

After the match on RAW Talk Cena got emotional and noted that while he is not retiring just yet, he knows that moving forward his career is going to be a lot different than it used to be.

He's most likely referring to no longer being in the main event and only working part-time now that he has more obligations in Hollywood.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of John Cena answering an Intercontinental Title open challenge match against Roman Reigns on RAW's Christmas episode? Do you think this is something that the WWE Universe will enjoy if it's true? Or has the Roman Reigns vs. John Cena feud ran its course? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

