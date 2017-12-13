GIANNI THE REFORMER

The solution being mooted is characteristic of Gianni Infantino’s approach to running FIFA: whether something works or not, this president believes the answer is to make it bigger. Having overseen the World Cup’s proposed expansion to 48 teams, Infantino wants to do something similar with its unloved club equivalent.

But whereas the World Cup is merely being inflated, the Club World Cup is being super-sized. This is even reflected in the new name being proposed.

In recent weeks Infantino has discussed plans for a ‘Super Club World Cup’ that will comprise 24 teams and begin in summer 2021. They will be split into eight groups of three, with the group winners progressing to a knockout stage.

It is likely that another unloved tournament, the Confederations Cup, will be scrapped to make room on the international calendar. It would likely take place every four years; the current Club World Cup could be dropped, though that has not been confirmed and FIFA might still want an extra revenue stream.

HOW THE REVISED 'SUPER' CLUB WORLD CUP WOULD LOOK THIS YEAR

The plans remain tentative, but it has been suggested by FIFA that the tournament will feature 12 European teams joined by five from South America, two each from Asia, Africa and North America, and one from Oceania.

We know a little in the way of qualification criteria, too. Europe will be represented by the past four Champions League winners and finalists, with the remainder being filled out by the top-ranked teams in UEFA’s coefficient.

CONMEBOL would send the past four Copa Libertadores champions and the best-ranked team or teams not among them. For Africa, Asia and North America, there are no concrete details on qualification criteria, but if the Super Club World Cup takes place every four years we can only assume that a play-off would decide the representatives. Oceania, with just one spot, would also require play-offs.

NEW APPROACH, FRESH PROBLEMS

There are positive aspects to this idea. There’s no denying that the Super Club World Cup would have mass appeal; games between Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are box office events. It would be appointment viewing that guaranteed interest from the booming U.S. and Asian markets.

Were FIFA to scrap the annual Club World Cup and move the competition solely to a four-year cycle, they’d be killing off an unloved tournament and adding something more robust; dropping the Confederations Cup to make room for it would also be a positive move.

Running the competition in the European summer would boost its appeal, too. Part of the problem with the current format is that it takes place at a busy point in Europe’s domestic calendar, when clubs and fans are more concerned with league results. A Club World Cup in December is a distraction; move it to June or July and it could attract greater attention.

But such heavy focus on Europe is exactly the kind of problem the competition would be blighted by. The most obvious issue would be the inevitable European dominance. Unless they were grouped together, it is difficult to see any clubs from Asia or Oceania progressing to the knockout phase. Africa and North America would have only a slightly better chance. Even the champions of South America could struggle in a group with two European sides.

It’s likely that the semi-final line-up would be formed entirely of European teams. That already exists: it’s called the Champions League.

In fact, the revised format would make it more difficult for non-European sides. Currently, a tactically astute South American outfit can hope to surprise the European champions with a stellar performance in the final. It’s one match of 90 minutes and upsets are possible.

But when they need to beat European sides in the group, quarters, semis and then the final, we move into the realms of fantasy. Even the best that South America has to offer will not beat Porto, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and then Barcelona in successive games.

If it were held today, the 12 European teams would include five that have never won the Champions League or its forerunner, the European Cup. This would make the competition feel like a FIFA money-grab, an opportunity to sell TV rights for games between super-clubs, with football a secondary consideration.

The fact is, we already see games between Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich in the latter stages of the Champions League. Will there really be significant interest if we see them again in the Super Club World Cup?