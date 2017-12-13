It looks like WWE is giving SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan clearance to get in the middle of a bit of physicality this weekend.

It was announced on last night's (Tues. December 12, 2017) episode of SmackDown Live that Bryan would be serving as the second Special Guest Referee for the tag team match between the teams up Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match will go down at the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend and SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon will serve as the other Special Guest Referee.

The angle all began when Kevin Owens formed a feud with McMahon which led to their meeting inside Hell In A Cell earlier this year.

When it looked like McMahon had the match won and was about to drop an elbow on Owens through the announce table from the top of the cell, Zayn turned heel and moved Owens out of the way at the last second.

Owens was then able to pin McMahon for the win. Since then, McMahon has made Zayn and Owens' lives on SmackDown a living hell, and have put them through some difficult tasks on Tuesday nights.

Bryan has been assisting Zayn and Owens as much as he can to avoid the pair getting fired. Now it seems that Bryan and McMahon could begin to bump heads as they try to serve as co-officials for this weekend's tag team bout.

There has been speculation that Bryan could get cleared to compete for WWE again, and possibly feud with Shane McMahon as a sort of test run. It should be interesting to see just how physical WWE allows the former WWE World Champion to get this weekend.

What are your thoughts on Bryan serving as a Special Guest Referee for Owens and Zayn's tag team match against Orton and Nakamura? Do you think this will bring Bryan one step closer to returning to the WWE ring as an active member of the in-ring roster? Or is WWE simply finding a way for Bryan to get more involved inside the ring without putting his health at a high risk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

