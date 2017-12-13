Manchester City put one hand firmly on the Premier League trophy with their 2-1 win at Manchester United on Sunday.

The victory moved them 11 points clear of their rivals, with Nicolas Otamendi converting the winner after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out David Silva's opener.

Ugly scenes in the tunnel after the game marred what was a pivotal point in the season, as City secured their 14th consecutive victory in the league.

The only opponent Pep Guardiola's side have failed to beat are Everton, after the Blues held them to a draw at the Etihad during the second week of the season.

Former United captain Wayne Rooney got the goal for the visitors, but Raheem Sterling earned City a deserved share of the spoils, even though they had Kyle Walker sent off before half-time.

Their form since that Monday night has been, simply put, unstoppable.

They're averaging three goals a game, with 48 already amassed after 16 outings, which is 12 more than anyone else has managed.

Scarily for their pursuers, they've developed a knack of winning games by one goal and in dramatic fashion, with their last four results in the Premier League all being 2-1 victories.

As we approach the halfway stage of the campaign, City are on course to shatter four massive records, based on their projected tallies.

If they achieve these, it will one of the most historic seasons in football history.

Most Wins in a Row

If City secure another precious victory away at Swansea tonight, they will set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive wins.

Their success at Old Trafford on Sunday was enough to take them past Chelsea's 13 in a row from last season, and only Arsenal between February and August 2002 stand in their way.

City have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Swans in the top flight, so the omens look good for another piece of history.

Most Points in a Premier League Season

With their current projection, Guardiola's side are set to become the first team to break the 100 point barrier in the Premier League.

They are on course to get 109 points based on their current form, which means they will win all but one of their remaining fixtures.

Chelsea hold the current highest total, mustering 95 points in 2004/05, Jose Mourinho's first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, City can afford to fall way behind their projection and still smash the record and get over 100 points.

Greatest Winning Points Margin

One of United's current records is massively under-threat too, with the Citizens projected to smash their record for winning the title by the widest margin.

They are scheduled to secure their third Premier League crown by 26 points, eight more than the 18 the Red Devils managed in 1999/00.

Chelsea are next in line with 12 in 2004/05, but as City could mathematically win the title by March, this looks like one record that will be annihilated.

Most Goals in a Season

The final record in Guardiola's firing line is the total for most goals in a season.

This is another Chelsea-owned high, with Carlo Ancelotti's Blues reaching 103 strikes in 2009/10, thanks in the main to Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

City themselves were only one behind that when they last won the title in 2013/14, but are currently projected to hit the net 114 times this term.

Their incredible run of form in September has had a huge hand in this, as they scored five or more in three consecutive matches.

It's safe to say that, with these potential records, Pep Guardiola has transformed City into one of the most fearsome sides in the world.

