Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega have produced what is, arguably, the best rivalry in professional wrestling today.

Jericho made his New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) debut several weeks ago when he arrived via video package to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega to a match. Omega accepted and the bout has been booked for Wrestle Kingdom 12 from the Tokyo Dome next month.

Earlier this week Jericho made his official in-person debut for NJPW when he attacked Omega after a match. He beat Omega down so bad that he busted him open and made him bleed profusely around his forehead.

Shortly after the attack Omega retaliated with one of his own as Jericho was attending a press conference. The build-up for these two's meeting has been tremendous and it's the absolute buzz of the professional wrestling world.

Jericho recently made an appearance on the Killing The Town podcast to discuss his angle with Omega, and made an interesting comparison between his storyline to what he's able to do in WWE.

"Y2J" noted that the attack angle having blood alone made it so much more big than anything he's able to do in WWE, since WWE isn't allowed to have color (quotes via SESCoops):

“The match is made. Tokyo Dome January 4th blah blah blah blah. But then tonight, wow. We took it to a different level.

"Because to me, that means more – what adds more intrigue to Jericho vs. Omega? If there is tell me.

"And that’s fine if there is, but that’s what I love about this. Nobody thought it would happen, nobody saw it coming, and now that it’s happening it blows away anything else that’s on the table in any company around the world.

"And when this was signed, sealed, delivered, back in September or whatever it was, from the star it was – Okay, my idea was we’ll play a video and name the city. Osaka, great.

“Play another video, and lets do the most basic of wrestling angles: lights go off, lights go on – there’s Jericho, boom! And let’s do something that never been seen in the last 10 years, because we can’t do that anymore in WWE.

"You’re not allowed to get color. But anybody that’s in the business knows that when you get the color it takes things to another level.

"Cause we’re not allowed to do that anymore, that puts it in a completely different universe.

“And then to see that actual color. The crimson mask, dude that was, to me, the greatest moment in my career for the last 10 years. Because it was real and it adds to the whole drama.

"And we’re not allowed to do that in the world I come from. And tonight was a real money making angle.

"And tonight I said to the boss of New Japan, who used to be my Tag Team partner, I said “we sold tickets tonight.” And that’s a good feeling man. It’s a great feeling.”

What are your thoughts on Jericho's comments regarding blood not being allowed in WWE, but being allowed in NJPW? Would you like to see blood back on WWE TV? Or was it a good call by the promotion to do away with it altogether? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms