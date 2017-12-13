WWE

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler.

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler likely to reunite at RAW's 25th Anniversary Show

It's looking like one of the greatest professional wrestling commentary teams of al time are set to reunite next month on Monday Night RAW's special 25 Year Anniversary show.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has released yet another episode of his podcast, "Dinner With The King," in which he discusses several professional wrestling topics such as Kane's legacy in WWE, and how his current run with the company probably isn't his last despite that he's running for mayor of his hometown.

King also discussed the upcoming 25th Anniversary Show of Monday Night RAW, which is set to take place from Brooklyn and New York City next month in a special simulcast event.

Lawler revealed that he and former commentary partner, and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Jim Ross will likely reunited for the episode for commentary work (quotes via SESCoops):

“It’s almost 99.9% certain that J.R. and I will be reunited for the 25th Anniversary Raw show on January 22 to do commentary.

"Probably the show will be broadcast from two different locations – the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center. That would make sense to me [J.R. and King at the Manhattan Center].”

Lawler discussed a ton of other topics in the episode including the infamous Katie Vick storyline from 2003, running for Mayor Of Memphis, Dick The Bruiser, the influence social media has on wrestling, and so much more. If you'd like to listen you can click here.

It should also be noted that Ross claimed on the last episode of his own podcast, The Ross Report,  that he and Lawler will be appearing at next month’s RAW 25th Anniversary special as well.

The show will go down on Monday, January 22nd from New York City at both the Manhattan Center (which was the site of the first-ever episode of WWE RAW in 1993) and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

More legends and big-time names are expected to be announced for the show, and announcements on those appearances should be coming in the next few weeks.

What are your thoughts on Ross and Lawler likely reuniting on RAW's 25th Anniversary Show? Do you miss this legendary duo on Monday Night RAW on a weekly basis? And does having Ross on commentary on a rare basis make it all the more special?

