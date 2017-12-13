The biggest rematch in the world of boxing that can be made today is a bout between unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Ring Magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Prior to their meeting this past September, Golovkin was undefeated in his boxing career after racking up 37-straight victories inside the squared circle with 33 of them coming by way of knockout. The Kazakhstani has proven himself as one of the most fierce punchers in boxing today.

Alvarez is a knockout artist in his own right, with 34 of his 49 career victories coming by way of finish. He has only lost one fight in his entire career, and that came against Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

When Alvarez and Golovkin finally locked horns this past September, the bout began as a fairly back-and-forth affair before Golovkin began to take over. Many believed that the fight was clearly won by Golovkin, however, the judges issued out a controversial Split Draw.

The preparations for a rematch have already begun, and Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya claims that he doesn't think there's anything that can stop it from happening (quotes via Boxing Scene):

"I'm going to Canada this week, this fight (Saturday between David Lemieux and Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO middleweight title) is quite important because there will be another challenger for Canelo or Golovkin, so Lemieux-Saunders is a very interesting fight in the middleweight," De La Hoya told ESPN Deportes.

"The world is waiting for the rematch. For us, for Canelo, that's the first option.

"I don't think anything can stop that fight - Canelo wants the fight, Golovkin wants the fight, it's just negotiations and I'm confident that we can do a good deal with GGG's promoter," De La Hoya stated.

"Personally and obviously we have contracts in place, the fight has to be made in Las Vegas due to the fact that you have the entertainment factor.

"It is also difficult [for a lot of locations] to host an event like this because there are not enough hotels in Dallas, for example, or hotels to see the fight on closed circuit is a big factor.

All of the entertainment for the tourists who travel to Las Vegas, there are restaurants, shows, Las Vegas is our number one option," De La Hoya said.

What are your thoughts on De La Hoya saying that nothing can stop a rematch between Alvarez and Golovkin being made? When do you think the potential rematch will take place? And who do you expect to emerge victorious?

