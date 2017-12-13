Mohamed Salah's fantastic start to life at Liverpool hit new highs this week.

The Egyptian scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, which took him back to the top of the charts above Harry Kane, who has 12.

And then 24 hours later, Salah was named as the African Player of the Year, beating players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to the prestigious award.

Salah's sensational form for both Roma and Liverpool this calendar year ensured he won the trophy for the first time in his career.

He scored 15 goals in Serie A last term, and has already nearly equalled that for the Reds, making his £37.5m transfer fee looking like something of a steal for Klopp's men.

And just when things seemingly couldn't get any better for the former Chelsea winger, one of the legends of the game tweeted a classy message for him.

Pele, who won the World Cup three times, and is the only player to ever do so, sent his congratulations to the man who currently has the world at his feet.

It was in reply to Salah's own tweet, in which he posted a pair of pictures of himself with the trophy.

And the Brazilian legend responded, firstly mentioning his 'brilliant year', and then telling Salah he can't wait to watch him in Russia next summer.

It was his penalty in the last minute against Congo that sent Egypt to their first World Cup since 1990, becoming a poster boy for his country in the process.

Salah has well and truly announced himself on the world stage with his rampant form for Liverpool, both domestically and in Europe.

He has six goals in eight appearances in the Champions League, including the qualifying round against Hoffenheim, and won the player of the week award on two occasions.

Speaking to BBC Sport after winning the African Player of the Year gong on Monday, Salah called it a 'special feeling'.

"I am very happy to win this award," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It's always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I'm very happy.

"I want to be the best Egyptian ever so I work hard. I always follow my own way and I want everyone in Egypt to follow my way."

The Reds' forward is the second Egyptian to win the award, and is by far the stand-out talent in his country at the moment.

Salah thanked his team-mates at both Roma, Liverpool and Egypt for their help in his achievement, and insists it is down to hard work and dedication.

"I would like to thank my Liverpool team-mates and I also had a good season with Roma so I have to thank my team-mates there and my team-mates in the national team," he added.

"Since I came here, I wanted to work hard and show everyone my football. I wanted to come back to the Premier League since I left, so I am very happy."

If he continues his current form, 2018 could be even more productive for Salah and Liverpool.

