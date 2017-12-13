Football

Lukaku.

What Romelu Lukaku did after he scored for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s fair to say Romelu Lukaku didn’t have the greatest afternoon against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Belgian striker was signed for £75 million to make a difference in matches like this. Unfortunately, though, the only difference he made benefited the opposition.

Lukaku played a role in both of City’s goals during their 2-1 victory, while he also missed a glorious chance to equalise late on.

As he headed into the match against Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Lukaku had scored just twice in 14 matches for United. It’s no wonder that some United supporters were calling on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be given his first start since returning from his knee injury.

But it was Lukaku who was given a starting place once again against the Cherries - and he answered his critics in perfect fashion.

After the visitors had made a good start to the match, Lukaku opened the scoring in the 25th-minute with a fine header from a Juan Mata cross.

But if you thought he would celebrate passionately in response to his difficult few days, you’re very wrong.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

In fact, he did the exact opposite.

Lukaku looked annoyed after finding the back of the net and refused to celebrate.

Watch: Lukaku's celebration

Take a look:

And this is how United fans reacted - as they didn’t quite know what to make of it:

Lukaku was actually reported to be heavily involved in the ugly clashes between Man Utd and Man City after the match on Sunday. It was something that Jose Mourinho categorically denied, while he also defended his form during a press conference.

"You know, accuse? Prove? Show evidence and punish him," Mourinho said. "I know [my players behaved]. I am not confident. I know."

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

"No I am not," Mourinho replied when he was asked if he was concerned by Lukaku's form. "I am very happy with Lukaku."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Bournemouth
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

WWE has just ruined their best storyline after making embarrassing announcement

WWE has just ruined their best storyline after making embarrassing announcement

WATCH: How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the Al Jazira fans chanting 'Messi' at him

WATCH: How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the Al Jazira fans chanting 'Messi' at him

What Andres Iniesta said when asked if Ronaldo is the GOAT was utterly perfect

What Andres Iniesta said when asked if Ronaldo is the GOAT was utterly perfect

Fans can't believe what Mourinho wrote in his programme notes ahead of Bournemouth match

Fans can't believe what Mourinho wrote in his programme notes ahead of Bournemouth match

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again