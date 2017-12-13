Although the Dallas Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs are very thing, they're still there.

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been serving a six-game suspension from the NFL, with the last game of that suspension coming this week. Since Elliott's absence, however, the Cowboys have been atrocious on offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to an 0-3 record in the wake of Elliott's suspension; throwing fewer than 200 yards per game, with an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, zero TD passes, five interceptions, and a total of eight turnovers to earn himself a 57.0 passer rating.

In the past two weeks, however, things have gotten a bit better for Prescott as he's led to Cowboys to back-to-back wins by improving his stat-line to five touchdowns, zero interceptions thrown, 8.3 yards per attempt average, and a 118.6 passer rating.

During a recent appearance on KRLD-FM radio in Dallas, Texas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why he believes Dak is a better quarterback because of Elliott's suspension (quotes via NFL.com):

"I'm so happy for our fans," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Every day that he walks out there he's got a chance to improve.

"And when someone works as hard as he does, and I emphasize that. He is a tremendous worker. And you used to hear those kinds of things about Peyton Manning, just how much he invested in everything he does, every practice.

"When you've got that kind of discipline, you're going to improve. We know that he's got an unordinary talent.

"So, we're just better, frankly. It hurt us to miss Zeke, but as far as Dak is concerned, we've got a better player for having gone through this.

"I don't recommend it for the Cowboys, of course, but we got a better player. We've got a better future because he's gone through this period of time without Zeke."

What are your thoughts on Jones' comments suggesting that Elliott's suspension has made Prescott a better player? Do you think that playing without Elliott has made Prescott a better quarterback? And how will his performance change upon Elliott's return? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

