John Cena could make history soon.

The WWE Universe has a love-hate relationship with the former WWE Champion.

If you recall, Cena was first introduced as a babyface on the SmackDown brand back in 2002 when he made his debut with the company in a singles match against Kurt Angle.

They would later turn Cena into a heel, and he would portray that character until 2004 when he turned into a babyface.

After winning the WWE Title from John Bradshaw Layfield at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, the sports entertainment company has continued to keep him as a babyface due to his popularity with younger fans.

For years now, the older male audience has called for the former WWE Champion to turn heel and go to the dark side. Not only because they want to change Cena from being portrayed as a babyface, which he has done for over a decade but also because he was such a great heel back in the day.

WWE has considered doing this in the past, but at the end of the day, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and other WWE officials have yet to pull the trigger on a Cena heel turn.

WWE will be holding a SmackDown live event on December 30th in Tampa, FL. He is set to challenge for the WWE Title at this show and if he wins it then he would break Ric Flair’s record of 16-time world champion. He is currently tied with Flair. Here are the advertised matches for the show:

--- AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship

--- Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

--- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin for the US Championship

--- The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

--- Charlotte vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

--- Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina, Carmella & Lana

--- Breezango vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

--- Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley

Although he has reduced his schedule with the sports entertainment company over the last year, he will be working on both Raw, and Smackdown live events whenever his schedule permits. Here is his updated schedule:

--- Tue. Dec 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Raw)

--- Wed. Dec 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (Raw)

--- Thu. Dec 28: Hartford, CT (Raw)

--- Fri. Dec 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (Raw)

--- Sat. Dec 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)

