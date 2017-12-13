Football

Anthony Martial.

Anthony Martial inexplicably missed an open goal from 5 yards v Bournemouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans watching the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth were left in a state of shock by Anthony Martial's incredible miss.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been brilliant in front of goal this season but showed no composure at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho's side were beaten at home by runaway league leaders Manchester City on Sunday and the Portuguese coach is obviously still feeling bitter about the result.

"On Sunday, we did some things well and there were some things we could have done better, but there is not time to dwell on it," Mourinho wrote in Wednesday's match programme.

"We have been phenomenal at home this season, so we are not going to get let a clear penalty, which was not given on Sunday, dampen our spirits."

The Red Devils took the lead at home to Bournemouth through an excellent Romelu Lukaku header - and the match ended 1-0.

However, the Belgian striker's lack of celebration caused quite a stir on social media.

Martial misses a sitter

The former Monaco wonderkid had the perfect opportunity to double Manchester United's advantage in the second half but somehow failed to hit the target from five yards.

Lukaku set up Martial but the Frenchman fired well over the bar, with the goalkeeper nowhere to be seen.

You can imagine that his manager was not impressed - and Rashford was brought on to replace Martial just minutes later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

Packers players react to the news Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to play

WWE has just ruined their best storyline after making embarrassing announcement

WWE has just ruined their best storyline after making embarrassing announcement

WATCH: How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the Al Jazira fans chanting 'Messi' at him

WATCH: How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the Al Jazira fans chanting 'Messi' at him

Everyone is talking about what Romelu Lukaku did after he scored for Man Utd v Bournemouth

Everyone is talking about what Romelu Lukaku did after he scored for Man Utd v Bournemouth

What Andres Iniesta said when asked if Ronaldo is the GOAT was utterly perfect

What Andres Iniesta said when asked if Ronaldo is the GOAT was utterly perfect

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again