Manchester United fans watching the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth were left in a state of shock by Anthony Martial's incredible miss.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has been brilliant in front of goal this season but showed no composure at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho's side were beaten at home by runaway league leaders Manchester City on Sunday and the Portuguese coach is obviously still feeling bitter about the result.

"On Sunday, we did some things well and there were some things we could have done better, but there is not time to dwell on it," Mourinho wrote in Wednesday's match programme.

"We have been phenomenal at home this season, so we are not going to get let a clear penalty, which was not given on Sunday, dampen our spirits."

The Red Devils took the lead at home to Bournemouth through an excellent Romelu Lukaku header - and the match ended 1-0.

However, the Belgian striker's lack of celebration caused quite a stir on social media.

Martial misses a sitter

The former Monaco wonderkid had the perfect opportunity to double Manchester United's advantage in the second half but somehow failed to hit the target from five yards.

Lukaku set up Martial but the Frenchman fired well over the bar, with the goalkeeper nowhere to be seen.

You can imagine that his manager was not impressed - and Rashford was brought on to replace Martial just minutes later.

