Thunder top Pacers; Rockets win again, Celtics thrive without Horford

Celtics (24-6) 124; Nuggets (15-13) 118

Despite the fact that Celtics center Al Horford (rest) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (ankle) sat out of this game, it was an offensive explosion for both teams. Kyrie Irving (33/1/7) went 12-of-19 from the floor to lead Boston in scoring while Jaylen Brown (26/5/1) also had a strong individual performance. The backcourt duo of Gary Harris (36/3/6) and Jamal Murray (28/10/4) had outstanding nights for the Nuggets, going 16-for-25 and 9-for-17 from the field respectively. The Celtics shot 47-for-79 (59.5 percent) from the floor in the dominant offensive performance.

Thunder (13-14) 100; Pacers (16-12) 95

Three players were going up against their former teams in this drama-filled contest, but all three struggled to make much of a positive difference. In his first game back in Indiana, Paul George (12/2/5) went just 3-of-14 shooting. Victor Oladipo (19/5/6) went just 9-for-26 from the floor, including 1-of-9 from three against his former team while Domantas Sabonis (8/6/1) played just 19 minutes. Russell Westbrook (10/17/12) had a triple-double and went just 3-of-17 shooting, but Steven Adams (23/13/1) turned in a dominant performance for OKC to guide them to the victory.

Clippers (11-15) 106; Magic (11-18) 95

DeAndre Jordan (16/20/3) was the only Clippers starter to score in double-figures, but Lou Williams (31/3/8) turned in a dominant performance off the bench, going 11-of-22 shooting en route to a much-needed win. Jonathon Simmons (20/6/8), Mario Hezonja (17/9/4) and Nikola Vucevic (14/12/3) had strong individual performances for the Magic, but Orlando went just 12-for-21 from the free throw line in the loss.

Wizards (15-13) 93; Grizzlies (8-20) 87

Despite a great outing by Andrew Harrison (20/3/7), who took on more of a role with Tyreke Evans (hip) out., Memphis couldn't get anything going offensively. John Wall (14/1/4) played 28 minutes in his return from injury and all five Wizards scored in double-figures in the victory. Washington went 36-for-77 (46.8 percent) from the field while Memphis went just 31-for-81 (38.3 percent). The Grizzlies scored just 29 points in the first half.

Trail Blazers (14-13) 102; Heat (13-14) 95

Thanks to CJ McCollum (28/3/3), Portland outscored Miami 32-16 in the fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing streak. The Blazers shot 36-for-72 (50.0 percent) from the floor and went 20-for-23 from the free throw line while the Heat shot 34-for-72 (47.2 percent) from the field and 14-of-23 from the charity stripe. Wayne Ellington (24/4/0) went 7-of-10 from three-point range to surprisingly lead Miami off the bench.

Bulls (7-20) 103; Jazz (13-15) 100

Despite a strong game by rookie Donovan Mitchell (32/3/6), who went 15-of-26 from the floor, the Jazz were unable to pull off the win. The Bulls improved to 4-0 since Nikola Mirotic (29/9/0) made his season debut. Chicago had just nine turnovers on the night and took advantage of Utah’s poor perimeter shooting, as the Jazz went just 9-of-30 from deep.

Pelicans (15-14) 115; Bucks (15-11) 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32/9/4) turned in a dominant performance for the Bucks and teammate Khris Middleton (15/5/10) had a double-double, but the trio of DeMarcus Cousins (26/14/7), Anthony Davis (25/10/2) and E’’Twaun Moore (21/5/4) was too much for Milwaukee to handle. The Pelicans shot 45-for-80 (56.3 percent), including 13-of-25 (52.0 percent) from three-point range and continued their strong recent offensive play.

Raptors (18-8) 115; Suns (9-21) 109

Although Kyle Lowry (12/2/7) didn’t have a huge offensive impact for the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan (37/7/4), Serge Ibaka (21/13/1) and Jonas Valanciunas (20/11/0) turned in strong outings for the Raptors. Greg Monroe (17/11/0) had a double-double for the Suns while Troy Daniels (32/3/0) caught fire off the bench, knocking down 7-of-10 shots from beyond the arc in the loss.

Rockets (22-4) 108; Hornets (10-17) 96

The Hornets continued their downward spiral while the Rockets improved to 12-0 with Chris Paul (31/7/11) in the lineup this season. James Harden (21/4/8) provided over 20 points yet again while the Rockets made 17 three-point shots in the victory compared to Charlotte’s 4-for-21 (19.0 percent) showing in that regard. Hornets center Dwight Howard (26/18/1) dominated the inside against his former club, but he had no supporting cast other than Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (18/11/2), who also had a double-double.