Liverpool would have been eyeing their two home fixtures against Everton and West Brom expecting nothing less than six points.

After all, they were heading into those two fixtures having beaten Stoke 3-0, Brighton 5-1 and Spartak Moscow 7-0.

Six points would have established themselves in the top-four. What they wouldn’t have been expecting was picking up just two points from the two games.

But that’s exactly what has happened after they drew 1-1 with Everton after conceding a soft penalty on Sunday before they were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom on Wednesday.

Those two results has left them in fifth place - on the same amount of points as Burnley.

It’s been a tough few days for Jurgen Klopp and co. as they are now closer to the relegation zone than to Manchester City at the top of the table.

They’ve also fallen seven points behind Manchester United, while Chelsea and Spurs occupy the remaining two Champions League places.

Right now, Liverpool fans will be seriously struggling to find any positives from the past two matches.

While they might struggle to find any positives, there’s one man that can - Gary Neville.

However, as you’d probably expect, the former Manchester United defender was being incredibly sarcastic.

After Liverpool drew 0-0 to Alan Pardew’s West Brom, Neville thought it was the perfect time to take the mickey out of Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher.

Gary Neville's tweet

He tweeted: “Clean Sheet for Liverpool @Carra23,” after their disappointing draw.

But Carragher was always going to bite, wasn’t he?

And he soon responded to hitting out at Man Utd - despite them beating Bournemouth 1-0.

Jamie Carragher replies

He made reference to the battle at Old Trafford after their 2-1 loss to Man City on Sunday by writing: “Hopefully Klopp causes a fight in the tunnel to take the focus away about how far behind Man City we are.”

Well played, Carra. Well played.

Football fans react

And there were plenty of football fans that thought Carragher's reply was rather brilliant. Check out the reaction:

While Carragher and Neville can 'banter' each other about Liverpool and United all they want, the best they can hope for for their former sides is a top-four finish in the league this season.

City are running away with the title and it’s just a race to finish behind them now you'd imagine.

