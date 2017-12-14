Football

Aubameyang.

Why Liverpool fans are talking about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal vs Schalke

Jurgen Klopp was heavily criticised for his decision to leave both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Fimrno on the bench for the Merseyside derby.

That decision looked even more foolish after they could only draw 1-1 to Everton thanks to Wayne Rooney’s late penalty.

But the Liverpool boss made sure his line-up couldn’t be blamed for any shortcomings against West Brom on Wednesday by naming Coutinho, Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the starting XI.

But the ‘Fab 4’ couldn’t find a way past Alan Pardew’s side as they drew 0-0.

The closest they came was when Dominic Solanke had a goal disallowed in the final few minutes for handball.

The ball deflected off the 20-year-old’s hand and into the back of the net only for referee Paul Tierney to blow for a free-kick to West Brom.

Watch: Solanke's disallowed goal

Klopp on Solanke's handball

After the match, Klopp admitted that he was “not sure’ whether it was handball or not.

“It is twice deflected and I am still not sure," said Klopp. 

"It is for sure [off Solanke's] chest and then I am not sure if it is handball.

"We cannot take the decision back, so all good, it is like this."

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

And Klopp will be even more aggrieved when he remembers his former side’s 4-4 draw with Schalke last month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring that day after his shot was deflected back off the goalkeeper and onto his hand before crossing the line.

Watch: Aubameyang's handball goal

Liverpool fans react

And Liverpool fans were only too quick to point out that if that Aubameyang goal stood, so too should Solanke’s. Check out the reaction:

They might have a point.

As it is, though, Liverpool have dropped down to fifth after draws against Everton and West Brom and will be hoping for a bit more luck in terms of decisions from referees in the coming weeks.

Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
West Bromwich Albion
Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football

