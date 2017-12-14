Arsenal were held to another disappointing draw on Wednesday night away at West Ham.

The Gunners drew 0-0 with Southampton in their last outing and now lie 7th in the Premier League table - 19 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.

A Champions League spot is probably the best Arsene Wenger can hope for - and Alexandre Lacazette spoke about Arsenal's title chances ahead of the West Ham game.

"It would be really complicated to win it at this point," Lacazette said when asked about a potential tilt at the title.

"We would really need a miracle. City would need to lose a lot of their games and we know their record. But the goal in coming here was always to qualify for the Champions League and if we could get the title, fantastic."

The club record signing from Lyon was rested against West Ham and - with the Gunners desperately needing a goal - was only brought on in the 82nd minute.

On the bright side, Jack Wilshere, making his first Premier League start for Arsenal since May 2015, looked very impressive in the heart of midfield.

Arsenal fans lay blame on one man

Gooners on social media identified the man who was to blame for Wednesday night's dismal display at relegation threatened West Ham.

Wenger, 68, took charge of Arsenal back in 1996 but has failed to deliver a Premier League title since 2004.

Fan opinion has turned in recent years and the 'Wenger Out' brigade were making plenty of noise following the 0-0 stalemate at the Olympic Stadium.

In the Frenchman's defence, West Ham did beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Wenger attempted to blame the poor display at West Ham on the Premier League fixture schedule.

"Tonight I feel more we only had three days to recover from Sunday’s game," said Wenger. "If it had been reversed – we play Saturday and West Ham play Sunday – maybe we could have found a little advantage."

