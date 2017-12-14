Football

Jack Wilshere.

Arsenal fans were all blaming one man after the 0-0 draw with West Ham

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal were held to another disappointing draw on Wednesday night away at West Ham.

The Gunners drew 0-0 with Southampton in their last outing and now lie 7th in the Premier League table - 19 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.

A Champions League spot is probably the best Arsene Wenger can hope for - and Alexandre Lacazette spoke about Arsenal's title chances ahead of the West Ham game.

"It would be really complicated to win it at this point," Lacazette said when asked about a potential tilt at the title.

"We would really need a miracle. City would need to lose a lot of their games and we know their record. But the goal in coming here was always to qualify for the Champions League and if we could get the title, fantastic."

The club record signing from Lyon was rested against West Ham and - with the Gunners desperately needing a goal - was only brought on in the 82nd minute.

On the bright side, Jack Wilshere, making his first Premier League start for Arsenal since May 2015, looked very impressive in the heart of midfield.

Arsenal fans lay blame on one man

An Arsenal fan looks dejected

Gooners on social media identified the man who was to blame for Wednesday night's dismal display at relegation threatened West Ham.

Wenger, 68, took charge of Arsenal back in 1996 but has failed to deliver a Premier League title since 2004.

Fan opinion has turned in recent years and the 'Wenger Out' brigade were making plenty of noise following the 0-0 stalemate at the Olympic Stadium.

In the Frenchman's defence, West Ham did beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Wenger attempted to blame the poor display at West Ham on the Premier League fixture schedule.

"Tonight I feel more we only had three days to recover from Sunday’s game," said Wenger. "If it had been reversed – we play Saturday and West Ham play Sunday – maybe we could have found a little advantage."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
West Ham United
Jack Wilshere
Arsenal
Premier League
Arsene Wenger
Football

Trending Stories

Devin Hester has made an important announcement regarding his NFL future

Devin Hester has made an important announcement regarding his NFL future

WWE brand that Neville was expected join if he returned revealed [PWI]

WWE brand that Neville was expected join if he returned revealed [PWI]

What Man United fans are saying about Scott McTominay after Bournemouth win

What Man United fans are saying about Scott McTominay after Bournemouth win

Carragher sends 'tweet of 2017' as Gary Neville mocks him after Liverpool 0-0 West Brom

Carragher sends 'tweet of 2017' as Gary Neville mocks him after Liverpool 0-0 West Brom

Watch: Incredible video emerges that proves Leo Messi is the best passer in the world

Watch: Incredible video emerges that proves Leo Messi is the best passer in the world

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again