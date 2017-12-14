Conor Benn maintained his 100% record as a professional boxer, but survived a serious scare on Wednesday night

On the undercard of Katie Taylor's first world title defence, Benn was put on the canvas twice in the first round by Cedrick Peynaud in their welterweight bout, but rallied to win his eleventh straight fight.

'The Destroyer' was named the winner by 57-54 on the judges' scorecards, as the two men went the full six rounds, thanks mainly to the Englishman knocking Peynaud down two times of his own the the last pair of rounds.

It's only the second time in his career that the explosive son of Nigel, who was a two-weight world champion, has been taken to the end of a bout.

Considering the knockdowns, the first times he's ever been on the canvas his career, Benn will have learnt an enormous amount from his experience at York tonight.

It was an unbelievable battle, with Benn heavily favoured before the bout began to comfortably extend his unbeaten record, particularly due to the firepower that his punches contain.

As it turned out, Peynaud gave as good as he got, and will feel hugely aggrieved that he wasn't awarded a career-defining victory.

You can view the fight by watching the video below:

Benn was battered and bruised when he gave his interview to Sky Sports after securing the hard-fought win.

'The Destroyer' had very clearly been in a war, but said he was determined to bounce back stronger.

With four knockdowns in total, it's safe to say that Twitter thoroughly enjoyed the fight.

Some boxing fans even labelled it as the 'fight of the year' which is a huge credit to both men in the ring.

While it is clear that the scorecards may have been blinkered slightly, the result shows Benn's promise, being able to pick himself up and get the job done.

That is exactly the spirit he needs if he is to win world titles, as is his dream.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms